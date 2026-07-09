New York Yankees Announce Controversial Paul Blackburn Decision Before Rays Game

The New York Yankees are now back on a losing skid against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ahead of their series finale on Thursday, the organization made a controversial decision to start Paul Blackburn, according to Underdog MLB (via X).

Yankees Start Blackburn in Bullpen Game

Despite the criticism pouring in on social media regarding New York’s decision to start Blackburn, fans can expect to see him take the mound on Thursday.

Throughout his 2026 campaign, Blackburn has appeared in 30 games.

During that period, he’s logged a 2.22 ERA and 32 strikeouts across 44.2 innings of work. He’s walked 15 batters along the way.

Adding to the bullpen game frustrations, the Yankees’ offense will be hitting against the imposing Drew Rasmussen.

At the time of this writing, Rasmussen owns a 2.78 ERA and 96 strikeouts across 97.0 innings pitched through 17 starts.

For a handful of fans looking on, this doesn’t seem like an ideal time to play a bullpen game. However, this was a planned decision — not one made on a whim.

It must be noted that Blackburn has been rather impressive this season, particularly since early June.

During his 2025 campaign, he recorded an underwhelming 6.23 ERA and 34 strikeouts across 39.0 innings pitched.

That year, he appeared in 15 games, four of which he started.

His 2026 season marks his 10th year playing Major League Baseball.