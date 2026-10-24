All-Star Pitcher Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent This Winter

The New York Yankees will head into another intriguing offseason.

They built a solid roster that reached the ALDS for the second straight year.

However, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Even worse, they lost by a score of 4-3 (on their home field) in Game 3.

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All-Star Pitcher Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth noting that Paul Blackburn will be a free agent this winter.

The former All-Star will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He finished the 2026 season going 7-3 with a 1.69 ERA in 62 games.

There is no question that Blackburn was a very valuable pieces for the Yankees this season.

It will be interesting to see if they are able to bring him back, as his performance will likely draw a lot of interest from other teams.

The Yankees had acquired the 32-year-old after he was released by the New York Mets in 2025.

They wrote (via X) on August 21, 2025: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Signed RHP Paul Blackburn (#58) to a Major League contract and added him to the active roster. • Optioned RHP Allan Winans to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking At Blackburn’s Other Stops

Blackburn was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 7.5 seasons of his career with the Athletics before the Mets and Yankees.

In 2022, Blackburn made his only MLB All-Star Game when he started in 21 games.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was on the roster.