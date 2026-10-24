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All-Star Pitcher Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent This Winter

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will head into another intriguing offseason.

They built a solid roster that reached the ALDS for the second straight year.

However, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Even worse, they lost by a score of 4-3 (on their home field) in Game 3.

All-Star Pitcher Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent

GettyPaul Blackburn #58 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that Paul Blackburn will be a free agent this winter.

The former All-Star will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He finished the 2026 season going 7-3 with a 1.69 ERA in 62 games.

GettyPaul Blackburn #58 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

There is no question that Blackburn was a very valuable pieces for the Yankees this season.

It will be interesting to see if they are able to bring him back, as his performance will likely draw a lot of interest from other teams.

The Yankees had acquired the 32-year-old after he was released by the New York Mets in 2025.

They wrote (via X) on August 21, 2025: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Signed RHP Paul Blackburn (#58) to a Major League contract and added him to the active roster. • Optioned RHP Allan Winans to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking At Blackburn’s Other Stops

GettyPaul Blackburn #58 of the Oakland Athletics reacts walking back to the dugout after he was taken out of the game against the Texas Rangers in the top of the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on July 24, 2022 in Oakland, California.

Blackburn was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 7.5 seasons of his career with the Athletics before the Mets and Yankees.

In 2022, Blackburn made his only MLB All-Star Game when he started in 21 games.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was on the roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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All-Star Pitcher Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent This Winter

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