Yankees Told to Avoid Former MVP as Rizzo Replacement

Anthony Rizzo finishes swing

The New York Yankees have been linked to multiple first basemen after declining Anthony Rizzo’s club option. There are options on the market for the Yankees to pursue, and while this is a good time to need a first baseman, each player has flaws.

Among those options includes Paul Goldschmidt, a future Hall of Famer. Goldschmidt has been one of the better players in baseball over the past decade, but his rough showing in 2024 leads to some question marks about his future.

So much so that The Athletic’s Jim Bowden compared his situation to Rizzo’s.

“Age and decline have caught up with Goldschmidt, who remains one of the game’s best quiet leaders. He still hit 22 home runs and stole 11 bases last season but saw his OPS+ (98) fall below 100 for the first time in his career,” Bowden wrote on December 8.

Bowden named both players among the top 90 free agents remaining, adding that Rizzo platooning with Goldschmidt could be beneficial.

“Rizzo dealt with injuries all season, batting just .228 with eight home runs and an 81 OPS+. He’s still a plus defender at first base and a leader in the clubhouse. Rizzo, 35, might have one more year left; perhaps a platoon with Paul Goldschmidt somewhere could make sense for him,” Bowden wrote.

If they were to platoon, the Yankees landing Goldschmidt seems unlikely.

Yankees Suggested to Avoid Goldschmidt

The risk could be worth the reward for the New York Yankees if they signed Goldschmidt. This is still an MVP Award winner, and one bad season doesn’t diminish what he’s done in the past.

However, age is always a factor in these situations, and no player in sports history can play at a high level forever. Goldschmidt, 37 years old, seems to have lost a bit last year, which is something a team like the Yankees, who are looking to win A World Series, can’t deal with.

“Paul Goldschmidt played like a MVP two seasons ago but he was a below-average hitter in 2024. There might be some hope that his performance will regress to the mean in 2025, but that’s a dangerous bet on a 37-year-old with limited athleticism.

“The upside to the Yankees signing Goldschmidt is that he can likely be had for a one-year deal. The downside is that he isn’t a clear upgrade over the options Boone already has at his disposal. Ben Rice or DJ LeMahieu could easily outperform Goldschmidt next year. There’s no reason for New York to waste an eight-figure salary on a veteran who isn’t a lock to improve their team,” Haringey wrote on December 10.

Is Signing Goldschmidt Worth the Risk?

There’s risk in signing any player in Major League Baseball. There are many examples of high-level players struggling after signing a new deal for many reasons.

However, the New York Yankees need to minimize that risk.

Goldschmidt’s numbers were down, but his advanced numbers weren’t too bad. He finished with an average exit velocity in the 82nd percentile, a barrel percentage in the 73rd percentile, and a hard-hit percentage in the 92 percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

Those numbers are down from his usual play, but there might still be something there.

Whether the Yankees want to take that risk remains to be seen.

Spotrac has his market value just under $12.3 million, so if the Yankees want a cheaper option, he might be the best option.