Paul Goldschmidt Predicted to Leave Yankees for Heated Rival in Surprise Move

The New York Yankees could see a star player leave the team for their heated rival in free agency.

New York has some interesting roster decisions to make, and some veteran players could be playing elsewhere in 2026.

The Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, as it was another early playoff exit for New York. With that, the Yankees should look to change up their roster after running it back again in 2026.

Paul Goldschmidt Predicted to Leave New York Yankees

The Yankees brought back Goldschmidt in 2026, and he played an important role, but his time in the Bronx is likely over.

With Goldschmidt a free agent, MLB analyst Jack Oliver of TalkinBaseball predicted the slugger will leave the Yankees to sign with the New York Mets.

“He can obviously still pick it at first base because he’s a Hall of Famer one day,” Oliver said. “I think he wants to stay in New York. Paul Goldschmidt goes on a one-year deal to the New York Mets to fill the other side of their first base platoon. One of the few things that went right for the Mets last year was Jared Young at first base; he can’t handle left-handed pitching.

“They want a platoon partner; I don’t think they invest big in Ty France. Paul Goldschmidt is a platoon player at this point in his career. He’s really the only right-handed first base option that makes sense for that Mets pursuit. So I think they give him a one-year deal.”

Goldschmidt is a seven-time All-Star and won NL MVP in 2022. He’s also a four-time Gold Glove Award winner and five-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Although Goldschmidt is not the elite player he once was, he’s still a good player and would fit nicely with the Mets.

Goldschmidt Open to Return

Although Ben Rice took over as the everyday first baseman for the Yankees, Goldschmidt’s role was diminished.

However, after the season ended, Goldschmidt said he wants to keep playing and is open to returning to the Yankees.

“I’d like to continue playing, so we’ll see if that opportunity happens,” the 39-year-old Goldschmidt told reporters. “I had a lot of fun playing here…and I enjoyed competing and trying to impact a team and help us win. I was able to do that, somewhat, but not ultimately get us, with the group of guys here, the win. So my mindset really hasn’t changed, so hopefully, I’ll have the chance to do that again.”

Goldschmidt should be able to sign somewhere this season, as he’s shown he can be a platoon player.