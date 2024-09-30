5-Time Silver Slugger Winner Could Be an Interesting Yankees Offseason Target

The New York Yankees wrapped up a 94-68 regular season on September 29. The 2024 American League East division champions are now preparing for the postseason. However, New York’s front office is likely also preparing for this winter’s Hot Stove action. Could first baseman Paul Goldschmidt be an option to play first base for them in 2025?

Goldschmidt just finished his sixth season with the St. Louis Cardinals. It’ll be the five-time Silver Slugger winner’s last campaign with the organization, according to The Athletic’s Katie Woo.

“The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to part ways with seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt at the end of the season, multiple league sources tell The Athletic,” she said. “Goldschmidt, a seven-time All-Star and 2022 National League MVP, has spent the past six seasons with St. Louis. His five-year, $130 million contract is set to expire at the end of the season. With the Cardinals planning to transition to a reset in 2025, the organization decided to move on from one of their franchise faces.”

What Makes Paul Goldschmidt an Interesting Fit for the Yankees

Goldschmidt captured his first MVP Award in 2022 after hitting .317/.404/.578 with 35 home runs, 41 doubles, 115 RBI and 106 runs scored. He’s struggled to produce at the same rate over his last two seasons. The veteran posted a .810 OPS with 25 homers and 80 RBI in 2023. That was followed with a .716 OPS, 22 homers and 65 RBI in 2024.

Are his best days behind him? While that’s possible, despite his offensive struggles, he still proved to be a decent run producer. Depending on how his market materializes this winter, only getting one-year offers to consider is a distinct possibility.

Why would this be attractive to the Yankees? Incumbent first baseman Anthony Rizzo might not be back in 2025. If his $17 million club option isn’t exercised and New York doesn’t try to re-sign him to a new deal, the Bombers could be looking for help at first base. If the Yankees re-sign Juan Soto to a huge contract, signing Goldschmidt would help the club keep its payroll under control while bringing someone in with a proven track record.

Other Free-Agent First Basemen the Yankees Could Pursue

Depending on Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s direction at first base, there could be several external options via free agency.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been floated as an option. It’s probably an unlikely match, especially if the Bombers reel in Soto. Other potential options include Cody Bellinger (if he opts out), Josh Bell, Justin Turner, Rhys Hoskins (if he opts out) and Christian Walker, per MLB Trade Rumors.

Bell and Turner might be the only ones who could be signed to a short-term deal. Walker might be in the same boat because of his age (he’ll be 34 in March). However, he could try to maximize earnings this winter after three straight years of at least 26 homers and 80 RBI for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Yankees may also be dealing with competition for these players. The Mets might need a new first baseman if they don’t re-sign Alonso. Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros could also be in the market to supplement that area of their respective rosters.