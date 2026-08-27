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New York Yankees Legend Makes Intriguing Austin Wells Statement

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NEW YORK, NY - JULY 21: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out to end the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 21, 2024 in New York City. The Rays won 6-4. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros (in the Bronx) by a score of 9-3.

Austin Wells finished with two hits and one walk.

He has been playing better as of late.

The Yankees will now look to win the series on Thursday night.

Yankees Legend Makes Austin Wells Statement

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week, Yankees legend Paul O’Neill was asked about Wells (via YES Network).

Meredith Marakovits: “Also, a big topic of conversation Paul, prior to the trade deadline was the production from catchers, but we’ve seen Austin Wells lately really seem to find his way a little bit offensively. Have you noticed any differences mechanically with him at the plate that’s led to his success?”

O’Neill: “I think he has a little confidence. I think possibly after the trade deadline, another catcher wasn’t brought in… All right, I am the catcher. That might have helped, who knows. He’s solid defensively. He’s got some big hits recently. And again, if he can finish the season on a good note offensively, it’s only going to help this team. You’re just waiting for that hot streak, and you hope he’s in it now.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Makes Intriguing Austin Wells Statement

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