New York Yankees Legend Makes Intriguing Austin Wells Statement

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros (in the Bronx) by a score of 9-3.

Austin Wells finished with two hits and one walk.

He has been playing better as of late.

The Yankees will now look to win the series on Thursday night.

Yankees Legend Makes Austin Wells Statement

Earlier this week, Yankees legend Paul O’Neill was asked about Wells (via YES Network).

Meredith Marakovits: “Also, a big topic of conversation Paul, prior to the trade deadline was the production from catchers, but we’ve seen Austin Wells lately really seem to find his way a little bit offensively. Have you noticed any differences mechanically with him at the plate that’s led to his success?”

O’Neill: “I think he has a little confidence. I think possibly after the trade deadline, another catcher wasn’t brought in… All right, I am the catcher. That might have helped, who knows. He’s solid defensively. He’s got some big hits recently. And again, if he can finish the season on a good note offensively, it’s only going to help this team. You’re just waiting for that hot streak, and you hope he’s in it now.”