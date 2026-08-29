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New York Yankees Legend Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Amid Injury News

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees follows the ball after hitting a two RBI home run against the National League in the fourth inning during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox (at home).

The Yankees will look to build off their 1-0 win on Friday night.

Yankees Legend Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on in the dugout during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are in the middle of another series without Giancarlo Stanton.

He has been out since April 24 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 25): “Sustained a “moderate” left calf strain after falling while running bases Aug. 20. Had been nearing the recovery of a right calf strain. Manager Aaron Boone said the club is “not ruling anything out” but acknowledged it will be difficult for Stanton to return in time to contribute this season. He was moved to the 60-day IL on Aug. 25.”

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after flying out during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Recently, Yankees legend Paul O’Neill was asked about Stanton (via YES Network).

Meredith Marakovits: “He’s going to be down for a while. His season is in question, not completely ruled out, but obviously the leg injuries, Paul, just doesn’t look good for getting him back.”

O’Neill: “No, and I’m sure he’s put up with so many injuries that it’s got to be frustrating for him. This lineup is deadly when he and Judge are in it, but right now he’s struggling with some things with his body, and just have to wait and see where it goes.”

Stanton is in the middle of his ninth season with the Yankees.

The former MVP had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

Last season, he hit 24 home runs in 77 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyPitcher Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees is pulled from a game against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 76-58 record in 134 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 35-30 in 65 games at home).

Following three more games with the Red Sox, the Yankees will visit the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Amid Injury News

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