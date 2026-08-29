New York Yankees Legend Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Amid Injury News

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox (at home).

The Yankees will look to build off their 1-0 win on Friday night.

Yankees Legend Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement

The Yankees are in the middle of another series without Giancarlo Stanton.

He has been out since April 24 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 25): “Sustained a “moderate” left calf strain after falling while running bases Aug. 20. Had been nearing the recovery of a right calf strain. Manager Aaron Boone said the club is “not ruling anything out” but acknowledged it will be difficult for Stanton to return in time to contribute this season. He was moved to the 60-day IL on Aug. 25.”

Recently, Yankees legend Paul O’Neill was asked about Stanton (via YES Network).

Meredith Marakovits: “He’s going to be down for a while. His season is in question, not completely ruled out, but obviously the leg injuries, Paul, just doesn’t look good for getting him back.”

O’Neill: “No, and I’m sure he’s put up with so many injuries that it’s got to be frustrating for him. This lineup is deadly when he and Judge are in it, but right now he’s struggling with some things with his body, and just have to wait and see where it goes.”

Stanton is in the middle of his ninth season with the Yankees.

The former MVP had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

Last season, he hit 24 home runs in 77 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 76-58 record in 134 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 35-30 in 65 games at home).

Following three more games with the Red Sox, the Yankees will visit the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.