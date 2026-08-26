Yankees 4x World Series Champion Makes Aaron Judge Statement

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 9-7.

4x World Series Champ Makes Aaron Judge Statement

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees announced the latest update on Aaron Judge.

He has been out since May 31 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote: “Hit overhand batting practice indoors Aug. 25, his first time doing so since being placed on the injured list. Had been performing tee-and-toss exercises, playing catch, running outdoors and performing upper-body resistance training.”

Yankees legend Paul O’Neill also spoke about Judge before the game (via YES Network).

Meredith Marakovits: “Paul, you know what else would help this team? Aaron Judge coming back. He was in the outfield earlier today running, doing some agility drills out there he also was in the cage swinging for the first time. He had been doing some tee work, but kind of graduated to the next level. I just spoke to him in the dugout a short while ago. He said everything is feeling good, he’s continuing to progress, not too far off from getting on the field and actually taking some batting practice. Paul, I don’t think you could state it enough how big a boost this would be when Judge comes back.”

O’Neill: “Well, that’s what everybody’s waiting for. When is it gonna happen? You know, as he progresses and goes. I’m sure he’s anxious to get out… But you can’t lose him now. You can’t take a step backward, and I think he realizes that. But again, the Yankees how far they’re gonna go, a lot revolves around Aaron Judge.”

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

He has won each of the last two American League MVP Awards.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 74-57 record in 131 games.

They are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4.