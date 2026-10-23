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New York Yankees Will Pay 34-Year-Old Pitcher $27 Million Next Season

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out to the mound for a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off another strong regular season.

That said, they also had another letdown in the postseason.

After sweeping the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They lost the final game (at home in the Bronx) by a score of 4-3.

New York Yankees Will Pay 34-Year-Old Pitcher $27 Million

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With the season over, it’s worth taking a look at Carlos Rodon.

The 33-year-old (who will turn 34 in December) is coming off a strong regular season.

He went 7-3 with a 2.67 ERA in 16 starts.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote (on September 16):Carlos Rodón, who regained some velocity as his outing progressed, has not allowed more than three runs in 25 straight starts. It is the longest streak in Yankees history and tied for the sixth-longest streak in MLB history.”

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats to honor first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on New York during the game.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Yankees still owe Rodon a lot of money.

He will be paid $27 million during the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 15, 2022): “Left-hander Carlos Rodón and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a six-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.”

Rodon will become a free agent following the 2028 MLB season.

Looking At Rodon

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Rodon was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career playing for the Chicago White Sox.

After Chicago, Rodon (who is a three-time MLB All-Star) had a quick stint with the San Francisco Giants.

GettySamantha Busch, Ashley Rodón and Carlos Rodón attend the Carlos Rodón Foundation 2026 Willow Gala at the Refinery on August 24, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. 

Rodon has 100 career wins with a 3.67 ERA.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Will Pay 34-Year-Old Pitcher $27 Million Next Season

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