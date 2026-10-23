New York Yankees Will Pay 34-Year-Old Pitcher $27 Million Next Season

The New York Yankees are coming off another strong regular season.

That said, they also had another letdown in the postseason.

After sweeping the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They lost the final game (at home in the Bronx) by a score of 4-3.

New York Yankees Will Pay 34-Year-Old Pitcher $27 Million

With the season over, it’s worth taking a look at Carlos Rodon.

The 33-year-old (who will turn 34 in December) is coming off a strong regular season.

He went 7-3 with a 2.67 ERA in 16 starts.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote (on September 16): “Carlos Rodón, who regained some velocity as his outing progressed, has not allowed more than three runs in 25 straight starts. It is the longest streak in Yankees history and tied for the sixth-longest streak in MLB history.”

It’s also worth mentioning that the Yankees still owe Rodon a lot of money.

He will be paid $27 million during the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 15, 2022): “Left-hander Carlos Rodón and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a six-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.”

Rodon will become a free agent following the 2028 MLB season.

Looking At Rodon

Rodon was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career playing for the Chicago White Sox.

After Chicago, Rodon (who is a three-time MLB All-Star) had a quick stint with the San Francisco Giants.

Rodon has 100 career wins with a 3.67 ERA.