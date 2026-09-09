Boston Red Sox Legend Makes Heartfelt Aaron Judge Statement

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees opened up a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 5-3.

Aaron Judge made his return to the lineup (he had been out since May 31).

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “Aaron Judge struck out looking against left-hander Mark Manfredi in the sixth inning. His night is now over. Heliot Ramos takes over for him in right field. Judge went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first game since May 31.”

Red Sox Legend Makes Aaron Judge Statement

After the game, Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez spoke about Judge (via TNT Sports).

Martinez: “I wish him well because he’s a true ambassador of the game. This is the kind of player that we need to see every single day in the field. That’s why I keep saying, please, please don’t get tired of seeing his face on top of the game every single day, because this is the kind of player that we need. A role model player for the game of baseball.”

Play

Martinez also wrote (via X): “Aaron Judge is going to boost to the lineup and everyone around him will get better. He’s that important to the lineup.”

Looking At Judge

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season at the MLB level (all with New York).

He is now batting .244 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 60 games.

The 34-year-old has won three out of the last four American League MVP Awards.

Yankees After Rockies Victory

The Yankees now have two more games with the Rockies before a series with the New York Mets that starts on Friday night (in the Bronx).

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 82-62 record in 144 games.