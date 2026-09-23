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MLB Legend Pedro Martinez Reveals What Yankees Should Do in Playoffs

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National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
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COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 29: Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a series with the Tampa Bay Rays, but they’ve already clinched a postseason spot, which is set to begin next week.

It seems they just about know exactly what seed they’ll have and who they’ll play as well.

One Tampa Bay win over New York would clinch the AL East for the Rays, which would then slot the Yankees as the top Wild Card team and, as of right now, have them hosting a best-of-three series against the Boston Red Sox next week.

Yankees Will Likely Be Without Judge

Prior to Tuesday’s doubleheader, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that he does not expect Judge to return for the Wild Card series next week due to his calf injury.

He received an injection in his calf this week, and the diagnosis was a moderate calf strain.

“We’re planning on him not being a part of that,” Boone said.

This now makes it all the more important for the Yankees’ depleted offense to have their starting rotation hold down the fort, which it has done all season long, headlined by Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, and Will Warren.

Pedro Martinez Makes Suggestion for Yankees

One of the biggest questions facing the Yankees is how they plan to structure a shortened rotation come playoff time, and Hall of Fame pitcher and MLB on TBS analyst Pedro Martinez believes he knows exactly how they should use their core pitchers.

“For the Yankees’ pitching rotation, I’d go with Schlittler first, Rodon second, and Cole third,” Martinez posted on X.

You’re not going to pitch all five starters. That’s just not realistic. With the potential for more off days, you’re going to want your best arms available.

While Schlittler is an obvious no-brainer. Boone will have to decide whether he wants to go with a three-man group or extend it to four and have both Rodon and Fried start, rather than moving one of them to the bullpen alongside Warren, which seems like the most likely outcome for now. 

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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MLB Legend Pedro Martinez Reveals What Yankees Should Do in Playoffs

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