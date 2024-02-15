2 AL East Teams Seen as Possible Pete Alonso Free Agent Landing Spots

David Stearns has been busy in his first offseason as New York Mets president of baseball operations. One thing he hasn’t done is sign first baseman Pete Alonso to a long-term contract extension. While Stearns has publicly expressed a desire to make it happen, he’s also resigned to the fact that Alonso will likely test free agency after the 2024 season.

If the right-handed slugger does reach the open market, which teams could be viewed as potential landing spots? Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer ranked eight possible destinations on February 14. There was a good mixture of big-market teams on the list, two of which reside in the American League East: the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

What could his next contract look like? Spotrac pegs Alonso’s annual market value at $32.9 million over nine years. Having a number approaching $300 million for a first baseman with average defense is probably out of the question. Getting over the $200 million mark isn’t, though. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman pointed to that number as the benchmark for Alonso last September. And that was before the right-handed hitter officially hired agent Scott Boras.

Potential Barriers to Alonso Landing With Yankees or Red Sox

FanGraphs’ Roster Resource has Anthony Rizzo penciled in as the Yankees’ 2024 starting first baseman. He struggled to a .706 OPS in 421 plate appearances in 2023 but also only appeared in 99 games due to the effects of a concussion he suffered in May. The upcoming season is an important one for Rizzo because of his contract situation, as well.

He’s in the second season of a two-year, $40 million deal, which also includes a $17 million club option for 2025, per Spotrac. The Yankees could decline the option and go after someone like Alonso, but it’s not like they won’t already have their hands full with another top player. Outfielder Juan Soto is slated to hit free agency and will be looking for a payday that eclipses the $500 million mark. That will likely be general manager Brian Cashman’s main focus.

In Boston, Triston Casas is set to be the starting first baseman. The 24-year-old is coming off a rookie season where he posted a .856 OPS with 24 home runs and 65 RBI in 502 plate appearances. He’s not arbitration-eligible until 2026 and won’t be a free agent until 2029. As long as Casas continues to perform, it’s hard envisioning a scenario where the Red Sox pursue Alonso. Especially since it seems as if Boston generally doesn’t want to spend top dollar on player talent these days.

Mets Are Still Seen as the Best Landing Spot

In addition to the Yankees and Red Sox, Rymer listed six other teams that could potentially be a landing spot for Alonso. They include the Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs. After ranking all eight destinations, he still landed on the Mets as being the most likely.

New York will have a gaping hole at first base whenever Alonso officially declares for free agency. But no long-term extension now doesn’t mean they can’t still re-sign the homegrown slugger. Following the 2022 season, closer Edwin Diaz, outfielder Brandon Nimmo and starting pitcher Jacob deGrom all reached free agency.

DeGrom ended up bolting for the Texas Rangers. However, the Mets re-signed Diaz and Nimmo to separate $100 million deals. This will ultimately be the playbook the organization will hope to follow after 2024 to keep Alonso in Queens for the long haul.