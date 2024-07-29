Yankees Predicted to Add $19 Million Closer at Trade Deadline

The Yankees have added Marlins Jazz Chisholm to the mix, addressing the need for infield depth. But there should still be more to come, as the club’s roster flaws have been exposed over the past seven weeks, meaning GM Brian Cashman won’t be resting on his laurels in the wake of a busy weekend.

In addition to adding Chisholm for three prospects, the Yankees designated JD Davis for assignment, ending his mostly fruitless tenure with the team. But the trade-deadline checklist remains formidable: The Yankees would still like to add a first baseman, perhaps another starter and most definitely another back-end reliever to replace Clay Holmes as the team’s closer.

Maybe two.

One name that has made the rounds of late has been closer Pete Fairbanks of the Rays, who have surprisingly moved into a full-on sell-off despite being two games over .500 and within three games of the wild card in the A.L. Cashman would be wise to attempt to raid that cupboard, and a consistent arm like that of Fairbanks would be welcome.

While there have been conflicting reports of the Yankees’ interest level and the proximity of a trade for Fairbanks getting done, over at Bleacher Report, they not only see New York staying active in the coming days, they are predicting a Fairbanks addition.

Yankees Trade News Figures to Keep Coming

That comes from Kristopher Knox of B/R, in an article titled, “MLB Trade Deadline 2024: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More,” ahead of Tuesday’s deal cutoff. He is predicting a busy Yankees trade deadline beyond Chisholm.

Wrote Knox: “Landing Chisholm was a big get for the Yankees, who are in a tight race with the Orioles in the AL East. … However, New York probably isn’t done adding pieces. It has had ‘numerous conversations’ with the Tampa Bay Rays with third baseman Isaac Paredes (traded to the Cubs), first baseman Yandy Díaz and reliever Pete Fairbanks as potential targets, Jack Curry of YES Network reported on Saturday.

“Any of these players could help the Yankees, who have been spiraling since June. After adding one bat to the lineup in Chisholm, Fairbanks might be the most logical target.”

The Yankees have, indeed, been spiraling since June, having gone 12-23 since a 50-22 start. A weekend in Boston, with two wins in three games, though, has left them hopeful of a turnaround.

And Fairbanks, who has gone 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA and a 1.195 WHIP this season, would certainly bolster the back end of the bullpen. He has 20 saves this year, but would not be an automatic choice to replace Holmes—though he’d surely have a shot to win the job.

Fairbanks is in the second of a three-year, $12 million contract that would keep him on board for next year, plus a team option on a fourth year at $7 million plus incentives that could run his total layout above $19 million.

Pete Fairbanks & Tanner Scott Bronx-Bound?

It’s possible, too, that a Yankees trade would also add Tanner Scott, the lefty closer for the Marlins. He would almost certainly be brought on to nudge out Holmes, if he did, indeed, come to New York. Scott was an All-Star who boasts a 1.18 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP this year.

He is also the headliner in a bullpen market that is definitely favoring sellers, with list of top-shelf relievers on the trade market running very short. Scott is at the top of that list.

But he will not be easy to nab. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported last week that the Orioles, Phillies, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Mariners would also in the mix for a Scott trade.

“Looking to enhance their bullpen in a big way, the Yankees are one of six contending teams said prominently involved in trade talks for Marlins All-Star left-hander Tanner Scott, who hasn’t allowed an earned run since June 13 and is the most coveted closer on the market,” Heyman noted.