Former New York Yankees Pitcher Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons

On Saturday, the New York Yankees have the day off.

They split two games with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in the Bronx.

The two teams will finish their series on Sunday afternoon.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “In coordination with Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees have announced that the start time of tomorrow’s Yankees-Orioles game (Sunday, September 27) has been moved to 1:05 p.m. due to the current forecast of inclement weather throughout the late afternoon.”

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Announces Retirement

Also on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Pirates played the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

Kirby Yates got the start, going 1.2 innings.

He allowed no runs.

Following the 4-3 loss, Yates announced that he is retiring.

Colin Beazley of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote: “Kirby Yates confirmed postgame “This is it.” Said he’s at peace with it. Special way for him to end his 12-year MLB career.”

Looking At Yates

Yates was picked in the 26th round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Pirates and Yankees, he has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

With New York, Yates was teammates with players such as Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira and CC Sabathia.