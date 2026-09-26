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Former New York Yankees Pitcher Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons

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NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: Kirby Yates #39 of the New York Yankees throws down the rosin bag after surrendering a run in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on June 27, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees have the day off.

They split two games with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in the Bronx.

The two teams will finish their series on Sunday afternoon.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “In coordination with Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees have announced that the start time of tomorrow’s Yankees-Orioles game (Sunday, September 27) has been moved to 1:05 p.m. due to the current forecast of inclement weather throughout the late afternoon.”

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Announces Retirement

GettyKirby Yates #54 of the Pittsburgh Pirates blows kisses to his teammates as he leaves the game against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on September 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Also on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Pirates played the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

Kirby Yates got the start, going 1.2 innings.

He allowed no runs.

Following the 4-3 loss, Yates announced that he is retiring.

Colin Beazley of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote: “Kirby Yates confirmed postgame “This is it.” Said he’s at peace with it. Special way for him to end his 12-year MLB career.”

Looking At Yates

GettyKirby Yates #54 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on September 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Yates was picked in the 26th round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Pirates and Yankees, he has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

With New York, Yates was teammates with players such as Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira and CC Sabathia.

GettyKirby Yates #39 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fifth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 29, 2016 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees Pitcher Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons

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