3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Immediately Released By Current Team

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 by a score of 4-3 (at home) in the Bronx.

3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Released By Current Team

This week, a former Yankees pitcher became a free agent.

Ron Marinaccio is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Ron Marinaccio elected free agency.”

Marinaccio had most recently been with the Minnesota Twins‘ organization.

However, he did not appear in a game for the franchise (at the MLB level).

MLB.com wrote (on August 22): “Minnesota Twins signed free agent RHP Ron Marinaccio to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Marinaccio’s Time With Yankees