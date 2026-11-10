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3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Immediately Released By Current Team

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NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Ron Marinaccio #97 of the New York Yankees reacts after pitching the final out during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 5-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 by a score of 4-3 (at home) in the Bronx.

3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Released By Current Team

GettyRon Marinaccio #97 of the New York Yankees reacts after pitching during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

This week, a former Yankees pitcher became a free agent.

Ron Marinaccio is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Ron Marinaccio elected free agency.”

Marinaccio had most recently been with the Minnesota Twins‘ organization.

However, he did not appear in a game for the franchise (at the MLB level).

MLB.com wrote (on August 22): “Minnesota Twins signed free agent RHP Ron Marinaccio to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Marinaccio’s Time With Yankees

GettyRon Marinaccio #97 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after pitching during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Immediately Released By Current Team

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