NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Ron Marinaccio #97 of the New York Yankees reacts after pitching the final out during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 5-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
However, he did not appear in a game for the franchise (at the MLB level).
MLB.com wrote (on August 22): “Minnesota Twins signed free agent RHP Ron Marinaccio to a minor league contract.”
Looking At Marinaccio’s Time With Yankees
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7.They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 by a score of 4-3 (at home) in the Bronx.3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Released By Current TeamThis week, a former Yankees pitcher became a free agent.Ron Marinaccio is available to sign […]
3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Immediately Released By Current Team