Recently Acquired New York Yankees Pitcher Makes Debut In Minor Leagues

On Thursday, the New York Yankees got the day off following a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals.

They will now face off against the Athletics on Friday night in Sacramento.

Recently Acquired Yankees Pitcher Makes Debut

While the Yankees were resting, their Triple-A team (the SWB RailRiders) played a game with the Worcester Red Sox.

They lost by a score of 1-0.

Despite the loss, Peter Strzelecki made his debut for the franchise.

He went 1.0 innings, allowing no hits with one strikeout.

Cai Rogers of Just Baseball wrote: “Peter Strzelecki made his ‘Yanks org debut in AAA tonight; Strzelecki was recently signed to a MiLB deal after being DFA’ed by the Brewers

He featured a SI, CH, CB, and ST in a clean inning, including a couple of breaking balls north of 3000 RPMs

Good changeup gets his 1st K⬇️”

Strzelecki’s Background

Strzelecki last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

He started out his career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022.

As a rookie, Strzelecki went 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 30 games.

Following the Brewers, the 31-year-old had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians over three MLB seasons.

He has gone 5-6 with a 3.44 ERA in 77 career games.

John Brophy wrote (on May 23): “RHRP Peter Strzelecki, a @USFBaseball alum and Queens, NY native, signed a free agent deal with the Yankees and has been assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He allowed only 1 run in his last 9 IP with AAA Nashville, w/ 11K & 1BB.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are 34-22 in 56 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are just 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.