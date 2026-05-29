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Recently Acquired New York Yankees Pitcher Makes Debut In Minor Leagues

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 09: Peter Strzelecki #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to a strike out during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on April 09, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees got the day off following a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals.

They will now face off against the Athletics on Friday night in Sacramento.

Recently Acquired Yankees Pitcher Makes Debut

GettyPeter Strzelecki #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on September 13, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri.

While the Yankees were resting, their Triple-A team (the SWB RailRiders) played a game with the Worcester Red Sox.

They lost by a score of 1-0.

Despite the loss, Peter Strzelecki made his debut for the franchise.

He went 1.0 innings, allowing no hits with one strikeout.

Cai Rogers of Just Baseball wrote: “Peter Strzelecki made his ‘Yanks org debut in AAA tonight; Strzelecki was recently signed to a MiLB deal after being DFA’ed by the Brewers

He featured a SI, CH, CB, and ST in a clean inning, including a couple of breaking balls north of 3000 RPMs

Good changeup gets his 1st K⬇️”

Strzelecki’s Background

GettyPeter Strzelecki #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the ninth inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 4, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Milwaukee defeated Cincinnati 5-1.

Strzelecki last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

He started out his career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022.

As a rookie, Strzelecki went 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 30 games.

GettyPeter Strzelecki #34 of the Cleveland Guardians is introduced before the home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Following the Brewers, the 31-year-old had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians over three MLB seasons.

He has gone 5-6 with a 3.44 ERA in 77 career games.

John Brophy wrote (on May 23): “RHRP Peter Strzelecki, a @USFBaseball alum and Queens, NY native, signed a free agent deal with the Yankees and has been assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He allowed only 1 run in his last 9 IP with AAA Nashville, w/ 11K & 1BB.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talks with members of the press during a pre-game interview prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Yankees are 34-22 in 56 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are just 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recently Acquired New York Yankees Pitcher Makes Debut In Minor Leagues

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