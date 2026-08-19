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3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Released By Current MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Ron Marinaccio #97 of the New York Yankees looks on in the dugout during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium on April 02, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees are back at Camden Yards playing the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 3-1 on Tuesday.

3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Released

GettyRon Marinaccio #97 of the Cincinnati Reds tags out Jacob Young #30 of the Washington Nationals to end the eighth inning at Nationals Park on August 08, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Yankees pitcher had elected free agency from the Cincinnati Reds.

He had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “RHP Ron Marinaccio elected free agency.”

Marinaccio appeared in four games for the Reds.

Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie’s Chalkboard wrote: “Ron Marinaccio has elected free agency in lieu of accepting the outright assignment to Louisville.”

Looking At Marinaccio

GettyRon Marinaccio #97 of the New York Yankees reacts after pitching during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Marinaccio was picked in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

He spent the first three years of his career with the franchise.

In 2023, Marinaccio went 4-5 with a 3.99 ERA in 45 games.

GettyRon Marinaccio #97 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after pitching during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Following his stint in New York, Marinaccio spent time with the San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates (and Reds).

The 31-year-old has gone 7-5 with a 3.98 ERA in 149 games.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 70-55 record in 125 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

Looking At The Reds Right Now

GettyManager Terry Francona of the Cincinnati Reds relieves Brock Burke #49 in the eighth inning against the Athletics at Great American Ball Park on August 05, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

On the other side, the Reds are currently at the bottom of the National League Central with a 60-66 record in 126 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Released By Current MLB Team

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