3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Released By Current MLB Team

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees are back at Camden Yards playing the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 3-1 on Tuesday.

3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Released

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Yankees pitcher had elected free agency from the Cincinnati Reds.

He had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “RHP Ron Marinaccio elected free agency.”

Marinaccio appeared in four games for the Reds.

Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie’s Chalkboard wrote: “Ron Marinaccio has elected free agency in lieu of accepting the outright assignment to Louisville.”

Looking At Marinaccio

Marinaccio was picked in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

He spent the first three years of his career with the franchise.

In 2023, Marinaccio went 4-5 with a 3.99 ERA in 45 games.

Following his stint in New York, Marinaccio spent time with the San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates (and Reds).

The 31-year-old has gone 7-5 with a 3.98 ERA in 149 games.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 70-55 record in 125 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

Looking At The Reds Right Now

On the other side, the Reds are currently at the bottom of the National League Central with a 60-66 record in 126 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.