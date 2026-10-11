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28-Year-Old New York Yankees Star Sends Out Post After Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Ali Sánchez #39 and Brent Headrick #47 of the New York Yankees talk in a mound meeting during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Last week, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

With the loss, they were eliminated in the ALDS for the second straight year.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

28-Year-Old Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Post

GettyPitcher Brent Headrick #47 of the New York Yankees pitches to the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City.

After the season (on Saturday), Brent Headrick sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣✅”

Comments On His Post

GettyBrent Headrick #47 of the New York Yankees pitches during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 04, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Brendan Beck: “Got that dawg in u”

@josecaballeroglazer: “Everyone’s favorite set up man 🥹”

@jack_fontana023: “the goat”

@he8th4r: “One of our stars this year!”

GettyBrent Headrick #47 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Louie Varland: “Headrick you’re my favorite”

@miles_brensilver: “Thank you for everything”

@jsheaffer_22: “You balled out this year thank you Head”

@ckailath: “81 appearances and a 2.18 ERA… absolute workhorse. 🫡🔥”

GettyBrent Headrick #47 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

@landonleach: “RELIEVER OF THE YEAR”

@mikey_mansfield: “Demon. Thanks for the K’s. brent Headrick 2027 champ.”

@weitingchang7474: “Thank you Headrick my bullpen goat!!! 👏 See you next season!!! 🙌”

Looking At Headrick

Headrick was picked in the 9th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins (before the last two with the Yankees).

The 28-year-old finished the 2026 season going 7-4 with a 2.18 ERA in 81 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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28-Year-Old New York Yankees Star Sends Out Post After Season

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