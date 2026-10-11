28-Year-Old New York Yankees Star Sends Out Post After Season

Last week, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

With the loss, they were eliminated in the ALDS for the second straight year.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

28-Year-Old Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Post

After the season (on Saturday), Brent Headrick sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣✅”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Brendan Beck: “Got that dawg in u”

@josecaballeroglazer: “Everyone’s favorite set up man 🥹”

@jack_fontana023: “the goat”

@he8th4r: “One of our stars this year!”

Louie Varland: “Headrick you’re my favorite”

@miles_brensilver: “Thank you for everything”

@jsheaffer_22: “You balled out this year thank you Head”

@ckailath: “81 appearances and a 2.18 ERA… absolute workhorse. 🫡🔥”

@landonleach: “RELIEVER OF THE YEAR”

@mikey_mansfield: “Demon. Thanks for the K’s. brent Headrick 2027 champ.”

@weitingchang7474: “Thank you Headrick my bullpen goat!!! 👏 See you next season!!! 🙌”

Looking At Headrick

Headrick was picked in the 9th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins (before the last two with the Yankees).

The 28-year-old finished the 2026 season going 7-4 with a 2.18 ERA in 81 games.