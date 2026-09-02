NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Manager Aaron Boone #17 walks to the mound to relieve Tommy Kahnle #48 of the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in game five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Over two stints, Kahnle spent six part of six years in New York.
The 37-year-old has gone 11-19 with a 3.70 ERA in 464 career games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
0 Comments
On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will finish up their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.After losing by a score of 10-1 on Monday, the Yankees rebounded with a 7-3 victory on Tuesday.6-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free AgentWith the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees […]
6-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent After Recent Release