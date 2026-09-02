6-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will finish up their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

After losing by a score of 10-1 on Monday, the Yankees rebounded with a 7-3 victory on Tuesday.

6-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees pitcher is still a free agent (as of September 2).

Tommy Kahnle was released by the Boston Red Sox last month.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Worcester Red Sox released RHP Tommy Kahnle.”

Kahnle appeared in eight games for the Red Sox (at the MLB level) this season.

He went 0-0 with an 8.00 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if anyone signs the 37-year-old before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Kahnle’s Career

Kahnle was picked in the 5th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He has spent 12 seasons at the MLB level with the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers (in addition to the Yankees and Red Sox).

Over two stints, Kahnle spent six part of six years in New York.

The 37-year-old has gone 11-19 with a 3.70 ERA in 464 career games.