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6-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Manager Aaron Boone #17 walks to the mound to relieve Tommy Kahnle #48 of the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in game five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will finish up their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

After losing by a score of 10-1 on Monday, the Yankees rebounded with a 7-3 victory on Tuesday.

6-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 07: Tommy Kahnle #48 of the New York Yankees is pulled in the fifth inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on October 07, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees pitcher is still a free agent (as of September 2).

Tommy Kahnle was released by the Boston Red Sox last month.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Worcester Red Sox released RHP Tommy Kahnle.”

GettyTommy Kahnle #46 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on June 30, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kahnle appeared in eight games for the Red Sox (at the MLB level) this season.

He went 0-0 with an 8.00 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if anyone signs the 37-year-old before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Kahnle’s Career

GettyTommy Kahnle #48 of the New York Yankees reacts after closing out the top of the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Kahnle was picked in the 5th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He has spent 12 seasons at the MLB level with the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers (in addition to the Yankees and Red Sox).

Over two stints, Kahnle spent six part of six years in New York.

GettyTommy Kahnle #41 of the New York Yankees pitches during a workout prior to the 2024 ALDS at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The 37-year-old has gone 11-19 with a 3.70 ERA in 464 career games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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6-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent After Recent Release

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