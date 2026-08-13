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8-Year New York Yankees Player Thriving With New MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Jonathan Loaisiga #43 and Kyle Higashioka #66 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They have won each of the first two games (most recently winning by a score of 10-5 on Wednesday).

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 1-0.

Former Yankees Player Thriving

GettyRelief pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

With less than two months left in the MLB season, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees pitcher has had a solid year with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jonathan Loáisiga has gone 3-3 with a 2.85 ERA in 50 games (47.1 innings).

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote (on March 21): “Jonathan Loáisiga has made the Diamondbacks’ Opening Day roster, a source tells ESPN. The former Yankee signed a minor-league deal this offseason.”

Looking At Loáisiga

GettyJonathan Loaisiga #43 of the New York Yankees reacts after the last out against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning during game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 17, 2021 in New York City.

Loáisiga had spent the first eight seasons of his career pitching for the Yankees.

In 2021, he went 9-4 with a 2.17 ERA in 57 games.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote (on January 13): “Jonathan Loaisiga has signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks, per @jorgecastillo Loaisiga had been in the Yankees organization since 2016, and he had been their third-longest tenured big leaguer behind Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton”

The 31-year-old had elected free agency from the Yankees in November.

Over 243 career games, he has gone 22-15 with a 3.43 ERA.

Social Media On Loáisiga This Season

GettyRelief pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 23, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people have been saying about Loáisiga recently:

@JoezMcfLy: “Im honestly very happy for him”

@JMC9787: “His issue was always health. When he was healthy or trying to work his way back from injury…. He was always a solid pitcher.”

@kdtheshoot43081: “Damn he’s cooking 💔always loved him”

GettyJonathan Loáisiga #43 of the New York Yankees celebrates after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@JaMarrHamlin7: “Bronx is too much for some people”

@Broba_Fett2: “We could definitely use him right now.”

@TrueDayInc: “Yankees have a bad habit of giving up on guys right before they turn it around. Good for him, but what a shame”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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8-Year New York Yankees Player Thriving With New MLB Team

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