8-Year New York Yankees Player Thriving With New MLB Team

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They have won each of the first two games (most recently winning by a score of 10-5 on Wednesday).

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 1-0.

Former Yankees Player Thriving

With less than two months left in the MLB season, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees pitcher has had a solid year with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jonathan Loáisiga has gone 3-3 with a 2.85 ERA in 50 games (47.1 innings).

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote (on March 21): “Jonathan Loáisiga has made the Diamondbacks’ Opening Day roster, a source tells ESPN. The former Yankee signed a minor-league deal this offseason.”

Looking At Loáisiga

Loáisiga had spent the first eight seasons of his career pitching for the Yankees.

In 2021, he went 9-4 with a 2.17 ERA in 57 games.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote (on January 13): “Jonathan Loaisiga has signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks, per @jorgecastillo Loaisiga had been in the Yankees organization since 2016, and he had been their third-longest tenured big leaguer behind Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton”

The 31-year-old had elected free agency from the Yankees in November.

Over 243 career games, he has gone 22-15 with a 3.43 ERA.

Social Media On Loáisiga This Season

Here’s what people have been saying about Loáisiga recently:

@JoezMcfLy: “Im honestly very happy for him”

@JMC9787: “His issue was always health. When he was healthy or trying to work his way back from injury…. He was always a solid pitcher.”

@kdtheshoot43081: “Damn he’s cooking 💔always loved him”

@JaMarrHamlin7: “Bronx is too much for some people”

@Broba_Fett2: “We could definitely use him right now.”

@TrueDayInc: “Yankees have a bad habit of giving up on guys right before they turn it around. Good for him, but what a shame”