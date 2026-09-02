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New York Yankees Place 10-Year MLB Player On Restricted List

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will finish their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are coming off a 7-3 win on Tuesday.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1.

Yankees Place 10-Year Player On Restricted List

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on September 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Players are wearing #21 in honor of Roberto Clemente Day.

Earlier this month, the Yankees signed Mitch Garver.

He has been playing for the SWB RailRiders (Triple-A).

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “New York Yankees signed free agent C Mitch Garver to a minor league contract.”

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners tosses his bat after hitting a one-run home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

During their series with the Angels, news came out that the Yankees have now placed Garver on the restricted list.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders placed C Mitch Garver on the restricted list.”

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Garver had been with the Seattle Mariners earlier this season.

He batted .175 with 22 hits, four home runs, 15 RBIs, 17 runs and one stolen base in 50 games.

Prior to Seattle, Garver had stops with the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins over 10 MLB seasons.

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Texas Rangers looks on against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 08, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

In 2023, Garver won the World Series with the Rangers.

He also hit 31 home runs as a member of the Twins (in 2019).

It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance with the Yankees before the end of the 2026 season.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on August 28): “I’m told that catcher Mitch Garver, at Triple-A with the #Yankees, has exercised an assignment clause in his deal. Today was his deadline to do so. That doesn’t mean he’ll automatically leave the org, but he can seek big league opportunities elsewhere.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

After one more game with the Angels, the Yankees will remain on the road for a series with the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 79-60 record in 139 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Place 10-Year MLB Player On Restricted List

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