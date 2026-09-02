New York Yankees Place 10-Year MLB Player On Restricted List

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will finish their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are coming off a 7-3 win on Tuesday.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1.

Yankees Place 10-Year Player On Restricted List

Earlier this month, the Yankees signed Mitch Garver.

He has been playing for the SWB RailRiders (Triple-A).

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “New York Yankees signed free agent C Mitch Garver to a minor league contract.”

During their series with the Angels, news came out that the Yankees have now placed Garver on the restricted list.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders placed C Mitch Garver on the restricted list.”

Garver had been with the Seattle Mariners earlier this season.

He batted .175 with 22 hits, four home runs, 15 RBIs, 17 runs and one stolen base in 50 games.

Prior to Seattle, Garver had stops with the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins over 10 MLB seasons.

In 2023, Garver won the World Series with the Rangers.

He also hit 31 home runs as a member of the Twins (in 2019).

It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance with the Yankees before the end of the 2026 season.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on August 28): “I’m told that catcher Mitch Garver, at Triple-A with the #Yankees, has exercised an assignment clause in his deal. Today was his deadline to do so. That doesn’t mean he’ll automatically leave the org, but he can seek big league opportunities elsewhere.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

After one more game with the Angels, the Yankees will remain on the road for a series with the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 79-60 record in 139 games.