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Former New York Yankees Player Gets Added To MLB Team

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 09: Andrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after grounding out in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 09, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Royals will finish their series with the San Francisco Giants (at home).

Ahead of the game, the Royals announced the news that they had selected the contract of Andrew Velazquez.

Velazquez has yet to appear in an MLB game this season.

Omaha Storm Chasers wrote: “INF Andrew Velazquez has been selected by Kansas City!”

Velazquez is also in the starting lineup.

He last played in an MLB game durning the 2023 season.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Royals 7/22 C. Jensen C L. Thomas CF V. Pasquantino 1B S. Perez DH M. Massey 2B I. Collins LF S. Marte RF J. Rojas 3B A. Velazquez SS S. Lugo SP”

Looking At Velazquez

GettyAndrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth-inning home run against the Minnesota Twins with his teammates in the dugout at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2021 in New York City.

Velazquez was picked in the 7th round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has spent part of six seasons in the MLB with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels.

The 32-year-old was with the Yankees during the 2021 season.

Jake Eisenberg of Royals.TV wrote: “First career IL stint for Bobby Witt Jr. Andrew Velazquez bats 9th and plays SS today, his first MLB game since September 2nd, 2023 with the Angels.”

GettyAndrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees follows through on his third inning triple against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on August 19, 2021 in New York City.

Over 275 career games, Velazquez is batting .189 with 107 hits, 12 home runs, 40 RBIs, 77 runs and 40 stolen bases.

Looking At The Royals Right Now

GettyCarter Jensen #22 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates after scoring in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium on July 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Royals are at the bottom of the American League Central with a 42-60 record in 102 games.

Following the Giants, they will visit the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his third inning two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates with teammate Cody Bellinger #35 at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 56-44 record in 100 games.

They have two games with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at home (before an off day on Thursday).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees Player Gets Added To MLB Team

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