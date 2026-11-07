6-Year MLB Player Quietly Leaves New York Yankees Organization

One player that some New York Yankees fans may not have realized was part of their organization in 2026 is 6-year MLB player Jarred Kelenic.

Last week, Kelenic made a notable decision regarding his MLB future.

Kelenic’s transactions tracker reflects the move that he elected to MLB free agency last week. Kelenic signed a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees in late August, but never had his contract selected by the MLB club.

Across 85 at-bats with AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Kelenic batted .200 with two home runs and an OPS of .556.

The Yankees likely would not have re-signed Kelenic, so he went ahead and decided that testing the free agent market is the better move for his own future.

Taking a Quick Look at Jarred Kelenic’s MLB Career

Once a first-round draft pick by the New York Mets, Jarred Kelenic was one of the top prospects in all of Major League Baseball.

He made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Seattle Mariners, but Kelenic has had trouble finding his footing at the MLB level.

After a 3-year stint with the Mariners, Kelenic spent two seasons with the Atlanta Braves, where he was eventually released in 2025.

In 2026, Kelenic split time between the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox, but he logged just 36 games played, and across that sample, Kelenic batted .219 with an OPS+ of 73.

The Yankees took a flyer on Kelenic, but that didn’t work out great for the 27-year-old outfielder either. It looks unlikely that Kelenic will ink a new deal with New York, and he will try to find a home with a new organization.

Across 443 total games played in his six-year MLB career, Kelenic carries a BA of .211 with 50 home runs, 162 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 84.