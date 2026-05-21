New York Yankees Player Makes Honest Statement After MLB Debut

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will wrap up their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in the Bronx).

After winning each of the first two games, the Yankees lost (on Wednesday) by a score of 2-1.

Yovanny Cruz made his MLB debut, going 2.0 innings (and allowing no runs).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “After eight seasons in the Minors, Yovanny Cruz made an impression in his MLB debut. Six up, six down, with three strikeouts. Fastball averaged 99.8 mph, touched 100.9 mph.”

New York Yankees Player Makes Honest Statement

After the game, Cruz made an honest statement when he met with the media (via SNY’s Yankees Videos).

Cruz: “Oof. Thank God for this opportunity, the opportunity the team gave me there. I felt a little nervous going in but very happy with the outing.”

Social Media Reacts To Cruz’s Debut

Here’s what people were saying about Cruz:

@YankeeSource: “Yovanny Cruz takes some pressure off the other high leverage relievers. Let him work under Blake and let’s see what he has.”

Gary Phillips: “Dirty slider there from Yovanny Cruz. His fastball, meanwhile, cracked 100 mph 3 times and topped out at 100.9 over 8 pitches as he struck out 2 in his first big league inning. Certainly some stuff to like if you’re the #Yankees.”

@BarstoolHubbs: “Yeahhhh, we could use Yovanny Cruz”

@JacobBSpeaks: “15 pitches, 13 strikes, and 2 strikeouts over 2 IP for Yovanny Cruz. Impressive debut.”

@pamsson: “Yeah, I need to see more of Yovanny Cruz out of the bullpen.”

Yankees After Wednesday’s Loss

The Yankees are 30-20 in 50 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

On Friday, the Yankees will open up a big series with the Rays (in the Bronx).