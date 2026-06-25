Player Poll Reveals Yankees Have 2nd-Best Reputation in League

The Athletic shared the results of an anonymous player poll that included interviews with more than 100 players from 23 teams, featuring a favorable response for the New York Yankees.

When asked which organizations had the best reputations among players, the poll revealed that the Yankees ranked second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Of the 93 responses recorded, 38 players voted for New York. The Dodgers received 59 votes. The Chicago Cubs finished in third place with 28 votes.

The Yankees currently have the best record in the American League at 48-31. The team has a three-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for the division crown.

No other team received more than 20 tallies, though a pair of the Yankees’ AL East foes, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox, were in the top eight. Multiple answers were allowed, which explains why there were well over 100 responses recorded.

New York Yankees Voted No. 2 Organization in Anonymous Player Poll: ‘They’ll Do Anything to Win’

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The Yankees have been one of the most successful teams in the league over the past decade. The club has finished first or second in the competitive AL East division in eight of the past nine seasons. New York has missed the playoffs just once since 2017. The lone postseason absence was in 2023. The club followed that season with a run to the 2024 World Series, which ended with a defeat at the hands of the Dodgers.

“They’ll do anything to win,” said one player who responded in the poll.

Finances certainly come into play regarding preferred destinations for players. It’s no surprise that the organizations with the highest reputations also happen to be the biggest spenders. The Yankees are well-known for opening the checkbook. New York has an estimated payroll of $308 million this season, per FanGraphs’ RosterResource tool. The Yankees have spent at least $249 million in each of the past five years.

“I think it comes down to the players feeling like the owner and the front office have their backs and they’re willing to do what they need to do to keep their players happy,” an anonymous player interviewed by The Athletic said.

Can the Yankees Pass the Dodgers in Reputation?

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It’s certainly tough to compete with the two-time reigning champs when it comes to reputation. The Dodgers have been incredibly successful for more than a decade. The club has reached the postseason in 13 consecutive years. Los Angeles has secured the NL West title in 12 of the past 13 campaigns. The club has emerged victorious in three of the past six World Series, including a thrilling seven-game victory over the Blue Jays last year.

The Yankees are big spenders, but no team compares to the Dodgers. Los Angeles has a $398 million payroll this season, per RosterResource. The club is far and away the most expensive roster in the league. New York could potentially earn more goodwill by re-upping with some of its current players. The team brought back Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger in recent years, which could signal a trend. Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be one of the biggest names on the free agent market in 2027. Bringing him back would be a feather in the Yankees’ reputational cap.