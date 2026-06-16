Former New York Yankees Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada).

Former Yankees Player Released By Current Team

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, news came out that a former Yankees played had been released.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have parted ways with Andrew Velazquez.

MLB.com wrote (on June 15): “Reno Aces released SS Andrew Velazquez.”

Velazquez did not appear in a game for Arizona.

He had been batting .274 with 40 hits, three home runs, 21 RBIs, 20 runs and five stolen bases in 40 games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Velazquez

Velazquez (who is from the Bronx) was picked in the 7th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He has had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels (and Yankees).

During the 2021 season, Velazquez batted .224 with 15 hits, one home run, six RBIs, 11 runs and four stolen bases in 28 games for New York.

It will be interesting to see if another team looks to add Velazquez before the end of the 2026 season.