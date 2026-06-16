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Former New York Yankees Player Released By Current MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 18: Andrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a RBI infield single in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada).

Former Yankees Player Released By Current Team

GettyAndrew Velazquez #18 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, news came out that a former Yankees played had been released.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have parted ways with Andrew Velazquez.

MLB.com wrote (on June 15): “Reno Aces released SS Andrew Velazquez.”

Velazquez did not appear in a game for Arizona.

He had been batting .274 with 40 hits, three home runs, 21 RBIs, 20 runs and five stolen bases in 40 games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Velazquez

GettyAndrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth-inning home run against the Minnesota Twins with his teammates in the dugout at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2021 in New York City.

Velazquez (who is from the Bronx) was picked in the 7th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He has had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels (and Yankees).

During the 2021 season, Velazquez batted .224 with 15 hits, one home run, six RBIs, 11 runs and four stolen bases in 28 games for New York.

GettyAndrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees follows through on his third inning triple against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on August 19, 2021 in New York City.

It will be interesting to see if another team looks to add Velazquez before the end of the 2026 season.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees Player Released By Current MLB Team

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