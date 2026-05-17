8-Year New York Yankees Player The Team Must Consider A Reunion With

On Sunday, the New York Yankees lost to the New York Mets by a score of 7-6 at Citi Field.

They had taken a 6-3 lead into the ninth inning.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Ballgame over, Mets win. One out away from sealing a 6-3 victory, the Yankees trudge back to the Bronx with a 7-6, 10-inning loss. The Yankees went 2-7 on their nine-game trip to Milwaukee, Baltimore and Flushing. The Yanks haven’t won a series at Citi Field since 2018.”

Over their recent cold stretch, the bullpen has become a serious issue for the Yankees.

Former Yankees Player Team Must Consider Reunion With

One player the Yankees should consider targeting is Jonathan Loáisiga.

He is in his first season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

While the 31-year-old hasn’t been perfect, he is still 0-1 with a 3.12 ERA in 19 games.

In the month of May, Loáisiga has not allowed a run in four appearances.

Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports wrote (on March 28): “Nice debut from Jonathan Loaisiga, who retired all four batters he faced (Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith). Strikeout, two groundouts and a pop-up.”

Before signing with the Diamondbacks, Loáisiga had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Yankees.

He finished last season with an 0-1 record and 4.25 ERA in 30 games.

@TalkinYanks wrote (on January 13): “Jonathan Loaisiga has signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks, per @jorgecastillo Loaisiga had been in the Yankees organization since 2016, and he had been their third-longest tenured big leaguer behind Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton”

Loáisiga would not make a major difference, but he could be a useful addition to their bullpen (and has familiarity that would make the transition more seamless than any other potential trade candidate).

Over 212 career games, he has gone 19-13 with a 3.51 ERA.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are still the second-place team in the American League East with a 28-19 record in 47 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.

On Monday, the Yankees will start a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in the Bronx.