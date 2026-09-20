New York Yankees Get Positive Injury Update on Spencer Jones During D-Backs Series

The New York Yankees avoided a major injury to star outfielder Spencer Jones.

Jones didn’t play on Saturday due to an injury; it isn’t considered long-term

New York is coming off a 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, as the Yankees will look for the series win on Sunday.

New York Yankees Get Injury Update on Spencer Jones

After Jones didn’t play on Saturday due to an injury, there was some concern about him. New York is already without Aaron Judge, so losing Jones before the playoffs begin would be a blow.

Yet, the injury to Jones doesn’t seem serious, according to the MLB.com injury report, as he was available off the bench.

“Jammed his heel during Twins series earlier in the week, Jones said Sept. 19. Could be available off the bench,” the injury report read.

The hope for the Yankees is Jones could return to the lineup on Sunday, or Tuesday when they begin a series against the Tampa Bay Rays. They could opt to give Jones another day off on Sunday to give him three full days off to make sure his jammed heel is fully healthy.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, meanwhile, confirmed Jones was available off the bench on Saturday if needed.

“He was available, like I would’ve… if a spot came up to hit or we needed to do something I would’ve gone to him,” Boone said.

Jones also said the injury was no big deal and doesn’t need an IL stint.

Jones is hitting .248 with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs with the Yankees this season in 80 games in his first MLB season.

New York Right Now

The Yankees will be a Wild Card team again this year but could be without star slugger Aaron Judge.

Judge is back on the IL due to a right calf strain and he said he hopes he can return for the playoffs.

“I’d like to be back by the postseason,” Judge said. “That’s definitely the plan. [It’s the] 10-day IL, so the 10th day is probably the last game of the season. So we’ll see. I’ve got really no answers for you on any timeline or anything like that.”

Judge doesn’t know the grade of the strain, but is confident he can return for the playoffs.

“I’ve dealt with strains before and kind of played through them, but this was kind of in a different spot where it made it a little bit more difficult,” Judge said.

The Yankees are 89-65 and 5 games back of the Rays for the top spot in the AL East.