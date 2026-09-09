Yankees Quietly Announce Ryan Weathers Update During Rockies Series

The New York Yankees were handed a positive injury update on an impact pitcher during their series against the Colorado Rockies.

New York’s pitching staff has been hindered by injuries this season, as Weathers is on the injured list.

The Yankees are coming off a 5-3 win on Tuesday in the first game of a three-game home series against Colorado. New York will continue its series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

New York Yankees Announce Ryan Weathers Update

During the Yankees’ series against the Rockies, New York quietly announced an update on Weathers.

Weathers has been out since Aug. 23, when he was placed on the injured list with a left forearm flexor strain. With the Yankees firmly in a playoff spot, the focus is on getting healthy, and he could be back by the end of the season, but likely as a reliever.

“Threw from 75 feet (40 throws) on Sept. 8, with plans to repeat process the next two days. Could begin throwing off a mound when he resumes after a day off on Sept. 11,” the MLB.com injury update read.

Weathers likely won’t have enough time to build back up as a starter, but there was talk of him shifting to the bullpen already. He’d give manager Aaron Boone a lefty option out of the bullpen and someone who can pitch multiple innings if needed.

New York acquired Weathers this offseason from the Miami Marlins. He went 5-8 with a 3.60 ERA in 25 starts this season with the Yankees.

New York Right Now

The Yankees beat Colorado on Tuesday in the first game of their three-game series.

Cam Schlittler started for New York and was dominant, as Boone calls him the best pitcher in baseball.

“I thought last time out, he made a really good adjustment where he went through a handful of starts, where by his standard [he] was a little scattered and walked some guys,” Boone said. “… Tonight, more of that. I thought Colorado, up and down the lineup, put some pretty good swings on him tonight. They’ve got some thump, and they were on some pitches. But you look up and it’s double-digit strikeouts and no walks and pitch-efficient, to get us through seven [innings].”

The Yankees are 82-62 and 4 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East. New York is atop the AL Wild Card standings.

The Yankees will begin a three-game home series against the New York Mets on Friday.