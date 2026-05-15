Yankees’ Potential Trade Deadline Plans Come Into Focus

The New York Yankees currently hold a 27-17 record a couple of months into the 2026 MLB season. So far, they have looked like a potential contender in the American League.

At this point in the year, the Yankees currently hold second place in the AL East division race. They trail the Tampa Bay Rays by two games.

It has been made clear that New York is going to be a team to be reckoned with in the AL. However, there are some clear needs that Brian Cashman and the front office need to focus on addressing.

Keeping that in mind, the Yankees have been urged to target a very specific need ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Yankees Urged to Pursue Bullpen Help Before the Trade Deadline

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller has taken a look at potential trade deadline plans for every team in Major League Baseball. When it came to New York, the bullpen was the obvious choice.

“New York’s starting rotation has been arguably the best in baseball, and that’s with Gerrit Cole still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. (Fingers crossed for Max Fried, who was pulled after just three innings on Wednesday with a sore elbow),” Miller wrote.

He continued on, taking a look at the bullpen.

“The bullpen, however, has been a bit messier, specifically two of the relievers the Yankees traded for last summer, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird,” he continued.

“David Bednar has been solid enough at closer, but they would greatly benefit from a “set-up man who can close on occasion,” like the good old days of Dellin Betances passing the baton to Andrew Miller and/or Aroldis Chapman.”

Who Are Some Potential Trade Deadline Options for the Yankees?

One potential option could be Kansas City Royals reliever Carlos Estevez. He has appeared in just one game this season. Last year, he pitched in 67 games and compiled a 4-5 record to go along with a 2.45 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, a 2.5 K/BB ratio, 42 saves, six blown saves, and 66 innings pitched.

Another option could be a rivalry trade with the Boston Red Sox for Aroldis Chapman. If the Red Sox decide to sell, Chapman would be an elite pickup for the Yankees.

JoJo Romero of the St. Louis Cardinals could be a third option. In 21 games this season, he has compiled a 3.43 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, a 2.3 K/BB ratio, 13 holds, and a blown save in 21 innings.

Plenty of other relievers should become available as the trade deadline nears. If New York is truly looking to add to the bullpen, there will be moves that Cashman can make.

Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Yankees as the season moves forward.