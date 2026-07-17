Yankees Predicted to Acquire Star Young Catcher in Bold Move

The New York Yankees are expected to acquire a catcher ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

New York has been connected to multiple catchers, but one former MLBer and now analyst, Trevor Plouffe, has a surprise name for the Yankees. Plouffe predicts the Yankees will trade for Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno.

“I just don’t think it’s (Jeffers to the Yankees) going to happen,” Plouffe said on Talkin’ Baseball. “I do think the Yankees have a ton to give up, high minor-league players ready to make the jump. This guy has control, this year plus two more. Catcher from the Snakes, Gabriel Moreno, goes to the Yankees.

“I think they can go out and get this guy. They have a bit of a logjam at the top there. The Diamondbacks would want major league-ready talent, and the Yankees can give them that. This is the solution for a couple of years; this lines up with Judge and that whole window. He’d be a hell of a New York Yankee.”

If the Yankees can land Moreno, it would be a massive trade and would give New York their starting catcher for years to come.

The 26-year-old is hitting .301 with 6 home runs and 32 RBIs this season with the Diamondbacks. He’d be a major upgrade over Austin Wells, and given he’s under control through the 2028 season, so New York would have him for three playoff runs.

Yet, the price to acquire Moreno would be high, but the Yankees have the assets to acquire him.

Yankees Have Been Connected to Moreno

Although it does seem unlikely Arizona would trade Moreno, his name has come up in rumors.

Former MLB general manager and now analyst Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed Moreno as a potential trade candidate for the Yankees ahead of the deadline.

“It’s going to be really difficult to pry Goodman away from the Rockies considering he’s by far their best player, but he would be a great fit, as would Adley Rutschman of the Orioles. Both would be game changers,” Bowden wrote.

“However, I think more realistic options include Ryan Jeffers of the Twins (once he gets healthy), Agustín Ramírez of the Marlins, Joey Bart of the Pirates, Carson Kelly of the Cubs, Gabriel Moreno of the Diamondbacks and Keibert Ruiz of the Nationals.”

If Arizona is going to trade Moreno, they would need a haul. But, New York does have some high-end prospects who are MLB-ready that the Yankees could trade.

Catcher is a Concern for New York

Austin Wells was expected to be a key part of the Yankees’ offense this season. However, the veteran catcher has struggled mightily.

With that, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman admitted that the catcher position is a concern for the team ahead of the deadline.

“It’s become an area of concern, clearly, when it wasn’t expected to be,” Cashman said. “But I know [Wells is] doing everything he can, and they are doing everything they can, to improve in that category. And I know they are capable of that. At the same time, it’s been a struggle.”

Wells is hitting .155 with 6 home runs and 13 RBIs this season with the Yankees.