Yankees Predicted to Acquire 2-Time All-Star Closer in Blockbuster Deal

The New York Yankees have a clear need in the bullpen, and the team is expected to trade for a high-leverage reliever.

Although New York will have options when it comes to the bullpen, MLB analyst Chris Rose of Talkin’ Baseball predicted the Yankees will pull off a blockbuster trade for Mason Miller from the San Diego Padres.

“I said this well over a month ago, like six or seven weeks ago, that this was going to happen. I said that the New York Yankees were going to get an All-Star reliever,” Rose said. “Because as good as David Bednar has been, somebody needs to help out the backend of the Bronx. I’m banking on Aaron Judge coming back, I’m banking on the offense doing a 180, and I think for the first time, AJ Preller is a seller. Mason Miller, welcome to the Boogeydown.”

It’s a surprising take from Rose, as he believes the Padres could look to recoup some assets and trade Miller. The Yankees could package the likes of George Lombard Jr., Carlos Lagrange, and others to acquire the All-Star closer.

Miller is widely regarded as the best reliever in the MLB and would bolster the Yankees’ bullpen. He’s also under team control through the 2029 MLB season, which is why the Yankees would have to pay a premium.

Miller is 2-1 with a 0.91 ERA this season and is 25-for-25 in save opportunities.

Yankees Eyeing Bullpen Upgrades

New York has two clear areas of need ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.

The Yankees are expected to look to acquire a catcher and some bullpen help. New York could look for a closer or another high-leverage reliever to go alongside David Bednar.

“I think we’re open-minded at the Deadline to try to improve ourselves, period, end of story,” GM Brian Cashman said. “We’ll evaluate what’s available and try to push in on anything that makes sense, whether it’s pitching or offense.”

If the Yankees want to go for the big fish, perhaps they can pull off a blockbuster for Miller. Yet, the price to acquire him would be high, and it’s unclear if the Yankees will want to trade the assets required to acquire him.

Miller Seemingly Shoots Down Trade Interest

Although Miller was traded to San Diego last year, he seems happy to remain with the Padres.

Despite San Diego looking unlikely to make the playoffs, Miller said during the All-Star break that he’s happy to be on the team.

“I’m happy with the Padres and the team we have,” Miller said. “Obviously, we haven’t played up to expectations put on us or that we had. We’ll see how the rest of this month shapes up. … A lot of teams would probably love to have me on their team. I’m happy with the Padres, and I’m looking forward to winning games with them.”

With Miller wanting to stay with the Padres, it’s unclear if he will be dealt. But, several teams will be after the All-Star closer who’s become the best reliever in baseball.