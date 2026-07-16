Yankees Predicted to Acquire 19-Home Run Slugging Catcher to Fill Need

The New York Yankees are expected to acquire a catcher ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

Catcher is arguably the Yankees’ biggest need as Austin Wells has not played well this season. New York has been linked to multiple catchers like Ryan Jeffers and Hunter Goodman to fill the need.

However, MLB analyst Jake Storiale of Talkin’ Baseball predicts the team will acquire Tyler Stephenson from the Cincinnati Reds.

“I do think the Yankees are going to add a catcher. Tyler Stephenson goes from the Reds to the Yankees,” Storiale said.

Stephenson plays well defensively, but is an upgrade at the plate over Wells. This season, he’s hitting .238 with 6 home runs and 24 RBIs this season. His career high is 19 home runs and 66 RBIs, which he achieved in 2024.

The 29-year-old is a pending free agent, so Cincinnati could look to get assets back for him before he hits free agency. And, for the Yankees, it makes sense to see if he fits in New York, and if he does, they can look to re-sign him, or just use him as a true rental.

Yankees GM Admits Catcher is a ‘Concern’

New York had hoped Wells would be a game-changer at catcher, but he’s struggled this season.

With that, Yankees GM Brian Cashman said catcher is a concern and a need for the team.

“It’s become an area of concern, clearly, when it wasn’t expected to be,” Cashman said. “But I know [Wells is] doing everything he can, and they are doing everything they can, to improve in that category. And I know they are capable of that. At the same time, it’s been a struggle.”

Meanwhile, Yankees insider Bryan Hoch of MLB.com also called the catcher the biggest need for the team ahead of the deadline.

“The Yankees rank near the bottom of the league in catchers’ offense, with Wells slashing .155/.247/.258 in 66 games. While there are concerns about importing a catcher during the season because of potential disruption to the pitching staff, New York has been strongly connected to Jeffers, who could comprise the right-handed-hitting part of a platoon with Wells,” Hoch wrote.

With the Yankees firmly in a playoff spot, the team should be aggressive ahead of the trade deadline.

Wells Believes He’s Turning a Corner

Although catcher is considered the Yankees’ biggest need, Wells believes he’s starting to turn a corner.

At the end of June, Wells spoke to The Athletic and felt like he was starting to turn a corner and feel more comfortable in the batter’s bax.

“For a long time, I didn’t feel like myself,” Wells told The Athletic. “I didn’t feel like I was able to do what I wanted to do. I feel like, for the most part, it’s working that way to feeling more and more comfortable in the box, I honestly felt the most comfortable in the box (on Saturday). …

“I’m just seeing the ball better, putting myself in a better position with my load to be a little slower and smoother and earlier so that I can make a decision. In my last at-bat (on Saturday), I took two good changeups. It wasn’t an auto swing and whiff.”

Wells is hitting .155 with 6 home runs and 13 RBIs this season with the Yankees.