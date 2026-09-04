Yankees Predicted to Cut 10-Year Veteran Hitter Amid Aaron Judge’s Return

The New York Yankees will have to make some tough roster decisions.

New York could activate slugger Aaron Judge from the IL and will have to send someone down. The Yankees will begin a three-game road series against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

New York is coming off a series win over the Los Angeles Angels and is 3 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East.

New York Yankees Predicted to Cut Amed Rosario

Once the Yankees activate Judge off the IL, New York will have a tough decision to make about who gets sent down.

The Yankees are likely forced to keep Spencer Jones up amid his hot stretch. With that, Yankees insider Chelsea Janes of SNY believes New York will cut Amed Rosario.

“The Yankees’ general dearth of right-handed bats makes this complicated,” Janes wrote. “I would assume Heliot Ramos remains on the roster as a pinch-hitter or platoon option in center against a tough lefty. So that means an infielder would have to go. Amed Rosario feels like the likeliest choice, but even in a difficult offensive season, he maintains the Yankees’ confidence as a right-handed option off the bench.

“Long story short: I think Jones has proven himself too valuable to leave him off the roster when Judge returns and beyond.”

Rosario is in his 10th MLB season and is a utility player for the Yankees. However, Janes believes it makes sense for the Yankees to DFA Rosario and move on from him.

Rosario has had mixed results this year as he’s hitting .238 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs. He’s in his second season with the Yankees, as New York acquired him at the deadline a year ago.

Rosario is a free agent at the end of the season.

New York Right Now

The Yankees are trying to chase down the Rays for the top spot in the AL East.

New York is set to begin a road series against the Padres, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone likes the spot they are in.

“We’ve got a great opportunity in front of us,” Boone said regarding the September outlook. “Put ourselves in position — like I’ve said a lot — to realize all our hopes and dreams and our goals. But we’ve got to play well, and hopefully, we’re at our best when it matters the most. Feel good about our group, feel good about hopefully some of the guys that will get back sprinkled in this month.”

The Yankees could also get Judge back this weekend, which would be a massive boost to New York’s lineup.

The Yankees enter play on Friday with a record of 80-60.