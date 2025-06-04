Yankees Predicted to Make Move for All-Star After Jazz Chisholm Jr’s Comments

The New York Yankees returned Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Tuesday night, giving them back a potential All-Star who has played well for them over the past year and a half. Chisholm has struggled a bit during the 2025 campaign, but after going down with his injury, it’s tough to put too much stock into it. He’s only played in 30 games and had seven home runs prior to going down.

Chisholm ultimately holds the keys for the Yankees at the trade deadline. The team will have to be creative and look to make the right moves, but Chisholm has the ability to play second or third base, opening many doors for the Yankees.

With that in mind, ESPN Insider Jeff Passan predicted that the Yankees could land Brandon Lowe, adding that there will be many options for them to pursue in other avenues, and Intradivision trades are tough. Still, he makes perfect sense given what he’s done at Yankee Stadium.

“There are so many bullpen arms available, though, that filling their hole at second base — with few options available — made the most sense. Intradivision trades are never easy to execute, but the possibility of Lowe and a relief arm makes sense. Regardless of what the Yankees do at the deadline, they’ve given themselves a nice cushion in the AL East and were the class of the division through Memorial Day. Lowe’s career numbers at Yankee Stadium are admittedly abysmal, but his left-handed stroke and the short porch in right field feel like a match made in heaven,” he wrote.

What Would the Yankees Be Getting in Lowe?

After exploring that option, Jake Elman of Athlon Sports wrote about what the New York Yankees would be getting with Lowe. He admitted that he’s an above-average player, but added that, as currently constructed, he might not be the best fit.

“Although the Yankees need another infielder, Lowe doesn’t make the most sense right now. The Yankees already have a logjam at second base, which prompted Chisholm’s move to third despite him implying he wanted to avoid a position change.

“Unlike Chisholm and LeMahieu, though, Lowe has never played third base. He’s only manned second base this year, outside of two starts at DH, and his corner outfield days appear behind him,” he wrote.

Is Chisholm Open to Moving Positions?

Chisholm has spoken about potentially changing positions for the New York Yankees and seems willing. If the Yankees could add Lowe, who is hitting .242 with 11 home runs, there’s reason to believe Chisholm would be more than content with sliding over to third base.

“I mean that’s what I’ve heard so far,” Chisholm said if he expects to continue playing third base in the big leagues. “He gave me the choice, but told me he wanted me at third base. I’m a team guy. I’m here to win a ring. I’m not here to fight over positions. We’ve got some of the best players in the world on our team. We definitely got the best player in the world on our team. I’m definitely not the one to be out here fighting for positions.”

An All-Star in 2019, Lowe has continued to impress for a below-average Tampa Bay Rays team. He hits free agency at the end of the year, but the Yankees could look at him as a rental to try to win a World Series now.