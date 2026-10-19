New York Yankees Predicted to Make Stunning Move Involving Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees could be a team to watch this offseason.

New York had another playoff disappointment, as the Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Now, entering the offseason, the Yankees could be a team to watch as they could make some major changes.

New York Yankees Linked to Seiya Suzuki

New York could be active this offseason, as the Yankees could look to sign one of the top free agent sluggers.

MLB analyst Joe Najarian of SI predicted the Yankees will sign Seiya Suzuki from the Chicago Cubs, which will make Aaron Judge a full-time DH.

“Seiya Suzuki has been productive in his first five MLB seasons, but 2026 was when he put everything together. In addition to slashing .270/.368/.473 with 58 extra-base hits (including 26 homers), the 32-year-old emerged as a defensive asset with 14 Defensive Runs Saved in right field and an 8 Fielding Run Value, per Baseball Savant. Suzuki’s 4.6 fWAR in 2026 was also the best in his career,” Najarian wrote.

“The Yankees would need to make quite a few moves to make this work, though. Because Suzuki is a full-time right fielder, Aaron Judge would become the everyday DH while Spencer Jones and Cody Bellinger play center and left field, respectively. It would also mean getting rid of both trade deadline additions (Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos) and Giancarlo Stanton. But after his injury-plagued season, Judge will inevitably be limited to DH duties in the future. And given how good Suzuki was in 2026, the Yankees’ post-Judge outfield would be in very good shape if they sign the Japanese slugger.”

Suzuki would be a major addition to the Yankees offense, but moving Judge to a full-time DH would be a surprise. Yet, due to injuries, perhaps that is necessary to keep the captain healthy and available for a full season.

Judge Sends Clear Message to Front Office

After the Yankees were swept by the Rays, Judge sent a clear message to the front office.

The Yankees have had back-to-back playoff disappointments, and Judge is hoping that changes. So, he wants the front office to go all-in and spend this offseason.

“We’re the Yankees,” Judge said. “I feel like they should go all-in and do what they need to do. If we got holes, it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need; you gotta go out there and get it. That’s why I signed back here to play with the Yankees, to fight for a championship every single year. We go all-in. That’s what I do every offseason: get ready to give this team and this city everything I got. So I expect them to do the same.”

New York ran back a similar team this year, and now Judge wants more help and additions.