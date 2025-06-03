Yankees Predicted to Make Major $275 Million Trade Deadline Decision

There haven’t been many more players the New York Yankees have been linked to than Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado, who has played decently throughout the 2025 campaign, wouldn’t exactly be the best player for the Yankees to add.

Despite that reality, Sportskeeda recently predicted that the future Hall of Famer would be traded to the Yankees, adding that he’d be a perfect fit in this lineup.

“The New York Yankees need a new starting third baseman, and they are going to be aggressive in June. Veteran Nolan Arenado is currently with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he would be a perfect fit in New York,” Burks wrote. “Arenado would have to waive his no-trade clause, but he would make that move to join a loaded Yankees roster. If you are looking to make bold MLB predictions, this is a great place to start.”

Yankees’ Interest in Arenado New?

Despite rumors that the New York Yankees are interested in Arenado and widespread reports stating that the team wants him, Andy Martino of SNY reported that if the Yankees show interest in him, it’d be the first time they’ve done so.

“The team will surely keep looking,” Martino noted about the Yankees needing a right-handed bat.

“As for Arenado, the next time that the Yankees are interested will be the first time,” Martino wrote.

That doesn’t mean the Yankees won’t have interest in Arenado, but it’s also important to remember a few things. Not only is he on a ridiculous $275 million contract that doesn’t end until after the 2027 season, but Arenado is 34 years old and is hitting .228.

He was swinging the bat at a better level to start the season, but has an 88 OPS+, six home runs, 27 RBI, and a .674 OPS. Frankly, even without the money situation, the Yankees could do much better.

Yankees Reportedly Plan to Be Aggressive at Trade Deadline

The money situation isn’t expected to be a factor for the New York Yankees. Sure, the team might look to cut costs in certain ways, but according to a recent report from Martino, the Yankees plan to be aggressive and believe they saved money during the offseason to make moves at the deadline.

“It’s true that the Yankees’ post-Juan Soto spree left them at the limits of their willingness to spend. In fact, it was no sure thing that they would stretch for Paul Goldschmidt until folks in baseball operations made a strong case for doing so.

“But that was the offseason budget. Teams almost always leave payroll in reserve for the trade deadline, and the Yankees are always aggressive when they feel they have the chance to win. I would not expect that to change in a year in which a championship is a reachable goal,” he wrote.

It’s still a long way away in hindsight, with the deadline set for the end of July. The Yankees will have more options to pursue then, but it’s possible that they could be in the mix for the St. Louis Cardinals’ third baseman. It might not make sense, but sometimes teams get desperate, which the Yankees could do.