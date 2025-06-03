Yankees Predicted to Trade For Rays All-Star

The New York Yankees will be buyers at the MLB trade deadline. With needs in the bullpen and the lineup, the Yankees will explore multiple trade options. One of the most pressing needs is at third base.

There have been multiple reports about the Yankees being interested in a third baseman and a second baseman. A new report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan predicted that the Yankees would swing a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays to solve their infield issue.

Passan named Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe as the best fit for the Yankees at the trade deadline. Lowe would take over at second base and would pave the way for Jazz Chisholm Jr. to take back over at third base.

Why A Trade Makes Sense

The Yankees need to add an infielder, whether it’s at second base or third base. Chisholm can alternate between the two, so whichever position comes to fruition in a trade, the Yankees can make it work.

There are so many bullpen arms available, though,” Passan writes. “That filling their hole at second base — with few options available — made the most sense. Intradivision trades are never easy to execute, but the possibility of Lowe and a relief arm makes sense.”

While a trade to a division rival might be unlikely, the Rays aren’t in win-now mode. A bad month of June could knock the Rays out of playoff contention and open the door to Lowe becoming available.

Lowe is in the final year of his deal, with a club option of $11.5 million for the 2026 season. The Yankees would have the decision if they want to bring Lowe back for 2026 or not, giving them an extra year of control.

Passan has a strong opinion on Lowe’s fit with the Yankees, saying that the Yankees and Lowe would be a “Match made in heaven.”

Lowe’s Fit On The Yankees

“Lowe’s career numbers at Yankee Stadium are admittedly abysmal,” writes Passan. “But, his left-handed stroke and the short porch in right field feel like a match made in heaven.”

Against the Yankees, Lowe is hitting just .207 in his career across 246 at-bats. Along with his low batting average, Lowe’s OPS against the Yankees is his fifth-lowest against any team in MLB. While he struggles against the Yankees, his numbers in New York are even worse.

Lowe is batting just .175 against the Yankees in New York. It’s his sixth-worst ballpark to play in, and the only ballpark of his worst 12 places to hit where he has more than 50 at-bats. Overall, Lowe is a significantly worse hitter against the Yankees than he usually is.

But Lowe is still a good hitter despite his numbers against the Yankees. Across his 207 at-bats in 2025, Lowe has a .242 batting average and a .725 OPS. Lowe has 50 hits, 30 runs, six doubles, 11 home runs, 31 RBI, 15 walks, and 60 strikeouts.

While Lowe’s OPS+ is the second lowest in his career to date, he’s still an above-average hitter. As the Rays’ starting second baseman, Lowe has accumulated 0.8 WAR through the beginning of the 2025 season.

As a second baseman, Lowe has 139 assists, which leads the American League, and 45 double plays, which leads all of baseball. His production as a fielder has been great, as he has a .982 fielding percentage and is an overall above-average fielder.

Lowe is Passan’s best fit for the Yankees. Between his defensive and offensive skills, Lowe would slide in and easily become the everyday Yankees starting second baseman.