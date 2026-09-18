New York Yankees President Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks will open up a series in Phoenix.

The Yankees most recently won two out of three games over the Twins in Minnesota.

That said, Aaron Judge left Wednesday’s game early.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote on September 16: “Aaron Boone said he was made aware of Aaron Judge’s lower leg issue just before he came out (Boone noticed Judge hobbling in RF in the 5th). Judge said he first felt something in the first inning today. Judge is getting treatment. TBD on testing. With an off day tomorrow, the #Yankees will see how he responds.”

Yankees President Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

In a recent interview with WFAN, Yankees president Randy Levine was asked about Judge.

Levine: “I’m going to tell you exactly what I know. Normally, if it was alarming, somebody would give me a call. I have not heard anything except what was talked about after the game. I have not talked to Hal or Brian Cashman. So I think that’s basically what I got. Normally if somebody had a serious injury, they would let me know, but I’ve actually heard nothing. It’s an off day today… Again, I’m just telling you, in the past if something was serious I would be told, but I haven’t had any communication with either Hal or Cash today. So I’m assuming that there’s no change, but I haven’t talked to anybody.”

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Judge is currently batting .241 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 66 games this year.

Before returning on September 8, the three-time MVP had been out of action since May 31.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 46-32 in 78 games on the road).

Right now, the Yankees are 5.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.