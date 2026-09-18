Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees President Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees jogs in at the end of the inning after catching a ball hit off the bat of Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at the wall during the fourth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks will open up a series in Phoenix.

The Yankees most recently won two out of three games over the Twins in Minnesota.

That said, Aaron Judge left Wednesday’s game early.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote on September 16: “Aaron Boone said he was made aware of Aaron Judge’s lower leg issue just before he came out (Boone noticed Judge hobbling in RF in the 5th). Judge said he first felt something in the first inning today. Judge is getting treatment. TBD on testing. With an off day tomorrow, the #Yankees will see how he responds.”

Yankees President Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes the field for batting practice before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with WFAN, Yankees president Randy Levine was asked about Judge.

Levine: “I’m going to tell you exactly what I know. Normally, if it was alarming, somebody would give me a call. I have not heard anything except what was talked about after the game. I have not talked to Hal or Brian Cashman. So I think that’s basically what I got. Normally if somebody had a serious injury, they would let me know, but I’ve actually heard nothing. It’s an off day today… Again, I’m just telling you, in the past if something was serious I would be told, but I haven’t had any communication with either Hal or Cash today. So I’m assuming that there’s no change, but I haven’t talked to anybody.”

Judge is currently batting .241 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 66 games this year.

Before returning on September 8, the three-time MVP had been out of action since May 31.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 46-32 in 78 games on the road).

Right now, the Yankees are 5.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees President Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x