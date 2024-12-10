Yankees Predicted to Add Projected $66 Million Slugger After Soto Miss

Yankees potential signee Christian Walker

Now that the early-December Juan Soto distraction is behind us, the Yankees can get on with the real business of building a roster that might not only get to the World Series, but could win once they get there. If they were willing to spend $700-plus million on Soto, after all, they should be willing to spend a comparable amount for players who can fill the multitude of holes that Soto’s bat would have covered.

No hole is bigger, and perhaps easier to fill, than at first base. While there has long been speculation that the Mets would sign Soto away from the Yankees this winter, that’s often been coupled with speculation that the Yankees would then retaliate by poaching first baseman Pete Alonso from the Mets.

But as much as Alonso’s power would be welcome in the Bronx, the Mets also have an eye on keeping him in place. And Alonso does not profile as the type of quality defensive first baseman the Yankees covet.

A guy that does, though, is Gold Glover Christian Walker, a free agent from the Diamondbacks. And ESPN is predicting that in the wake of losing Soto, one of the Yankees’ first big moves will be adding Walker. Writes the site’s Jesse Rogers, asked for his prediction coming out of the winter meetings: “The Yankees will sign Christian Walker after New York missed out on Soto.”

Yankees Need a Roster Revamp After Juan Soto Miss

Walker struggled with injuries last season (he missed a month with an oblique injury) but still slugged 26 homers in 130 games, following up on seasons in which he hit 33 and 36 homers. He has won the Gold Glove award three straight years at first base.

Walker will not come cheap, not given his combination of power and fielding. Spotrac estimates his upcoming contract at three years and $66 million. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel put it in the same neighborhood, at $57 million over three years.

But after missing out on Soto, the Yankees need to regroup, and need to do so with smart, targeted signings that address the roster’s many issues. That means a quality first baseman, another solid infielder to go with Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe, an outfielder to replace Soto (preferably one who can play center) and an upgrade to the starting rotation and to the bullpen.

There is time for all that. But without Soto’s bat to cover weaknesses, the Yankees need to land two or three top-tier free agents to remain a World Series threat.