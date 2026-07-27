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New York Yankees Quietly Promote Exciting Player In Organization

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WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks on the phone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They most recently won two out of three games over the Philadelphia Phillies.

That said, the Yankees dropped Sunday’s game by a score of 11-4.

New York Yankees Quietly Promote Exciting Player

GettyNew York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City.

Ahead of Monday’s series, news came out that the Yankees had promoted a player within their organization.

Francys Romero of Beisbol FR wrote: “Source: OF Wilberson De Peña, the Florida Complex League Triple Crown winner, has been promoted to the Tampa Tarpons, the Yankees’ Single-A affiliate.”

 

@YankeesFarm also reported: “🎙️Wilberson De Peña has been promoted to Single A Tampa! WSP crushed the FCL: .358/.411 – 1.088 38 XBH – 16 HR, 67 RBI 6.9 BB% – 19.8 K% 152 wRC+”

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@YankeesFocus: “Love it. Very excited to get more data on Wilberson as he gets some experience with the Tarpons.”

Aaron Lichstrahl: “Looking forward to a month of Wilber. If he does well, he’ll shoot up big time in my rankings.”

@prezcaballero: “The fact we got this guy for OSWALD PERAZA

GettyNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls for a pitching change during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tobey Schulman: “Beyond excited. Wilberson De Peña destroyed CPX pitching and rightfully gets his first taste of A-ball. Intrigued to see how his contact rates/swing-and-miss numbers end up looking.”

Romero: “De Peña, 19, slashed .367 with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs in the Rookie-level Florida Complex League.”

@blackhawk770: “It’s promotion szn. Well deserved. Now he gets an early start on ’27.”

@buanadha: “been waiting to see this happen. De Pena is a very toolsy player. He’s already made a big jump in status this year, and if he plays well in Tampa expectations may go completely crazy”

Yankees Right Now

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 59-46 record in 105 games.

They are 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

On the road, the Yankees have gone 33-23 in 56 games played outside of the Bronx.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Promote Exciting Player In Organization

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