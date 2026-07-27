New York Yankees Quietly Promote Exciting Player In Organization

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They most recently won two out of three games over the Philadelphia Phillies.

That said, the Yankees dropped Sunday’s game by a score of 11-4.

New York Yankees Quietly Promote Exciting Player

Ahead of Monday’s series, news came out that the Yankees had promoted a player within their organization.

Francys Romero of Beisbol FR wrote: “Source: OF Wilberson De Peña, the Florida Complex League Triple Crown winner, has been promoted to the Tampa Tarpons, the Yankees’ Single-A affiliate.”

@YankeesFarm also reported: “🎙️Wilberson De Peña has been promoted to Single A Tampa! WSP crushed the FCL: .358/.411 – 1.088 38 XBH – 16 HR, 67 RBI 6.9 BB% – 19.8 K% 152 wRC+”

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@YankeesFocus: “Love it. Very excited to get more data on Wilberson as he gets some experience with the Tarpons.”

Aaron Lichstrahl: “Looking forward to a month of Wilber. If he does well, he’ll shoot up big time in my rankings.”

@prezcaballero: “The fact we got this guy for OSWALD PERAZA”

Tobey Schulman: “Beyond excited. Wilberson De Peña destroyed CPX pitching and rightfully gets his first taste of A-ball. Intrigued to see how his contact rates/swing-and-miss numbers end up looking.”

Romero: “De Peña, 19, slashed .367 with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs in the Rookie-level Florida Complex League.”

@blackhawk770: “It’s promotion szn. Well deserved. Now he gets an early start on ’27.”

@buanadha: “been waiting to see this happen. De Pena is a very toolsy player. He’s already made a big jump in status this year, and if he plays well in Tampa expectations may go completely crazy”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 59-46 record in 105 games.

They are 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

On the road, the Yankees have gone 33-23 in 56 games played outside of the Bronx.