Yankees Add Fresh Arm to Depleted Bullpen as Pitching Questions Continue to Grow

Ahead of their intradivision series against the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees have announced a couple of roster moves. The Yankees have promoted right-hander Yovanny Cruz from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. Pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez has been optioned as the corresponding move.

This roster move has big implications for both the Yankees’ rotation and bullpen. Rodriguez came up for a spot start in the series finale against the New York Mets in the wake of Max Fried’s elbow injury. The right-hander held the Mets to one run over 4.1 innings before a David Bednar ninth-inning implosion led to an extra-inning loss.

With six Yankees relievers working that game, including five appearing in multiple games in the series, the club felt the need to add a fresh arm. With an open 40-man roster spot, the team didn’t need to make any further moves.

Yovanny Cruz Promoted to Reinforce Depleted Bullpen

The Yankees enter the series against the Blue Jays with a depleted bullpen. They will likely be down three arms for the series opener, as Tim Hill, Camilo Doval, and Jake Bird pitched in the previous two games. Additionally, Bednar and Fernando Cruz have pitched twice in the last three days.

With five of their eight relievers worn down, a bullpen move was necessary.

Cruz has pitched well for Scranton Wilkes-Barre. The right-hander owns a 3.00 ERA with 23 strikeouts and nine walks across 18 innings.

Cruz primarily relies on a fastball that averages 99.3 MPH, per Statcast, and a 89 MPH gyro slider. He also carries a splitter, but it’s a seldom-used offering (5.3%).

He operates from a low three-quarter slot, which should give his high-velocity four-seamer a flatter angle to attack hitters with up in the strike zone. Opposing hitters have whiffed on 32.5% of swings against the pitch.

At the time of his promotion, the right-hander was ranked the No. 28 prospect in the Yankees’ farm system by Baseball America.

Elmer Rodriguez Demotion Creates Rotation Conundrum for Yankees

Although Rodriguez pitched well enough to stay in the Yankees’ rotation, the short-term bullpen need took precedent. The right-hander is not eligible for a recall before June 2, except to replace an injured player.

That leaves the Yankees in a bit of a conundrum. The club does not have an off day until May 28, which means they will have to fill that spot in some way. Rodriguez’s rotation spot comes up again on May 22.

One such option would be a bullpen game, with Paul Blackburn serving as the bulk arm. Blackburn’s last appearance was May 16, so he is an option for long relief. However, the former starter threw just 24 pitches in his last outing. So stretching him beyond 40 pitches might not be an option.

Another option would be to bring back Gerrit Cole. The right-hander threw 86 pitches in his rehab with Scranton Wilkes-Barre on May 16. However, the Yankees have indicated they would not accelerate their ace’s return. Manager Aaron Boone justified that decision as wanting to see Cole maintain that pitch count for one more start before bringing him back.

If the Yankees choose to keep Cole in the minors for one turn through the rotation, they only other healthy starter on the 40-man roster is Brendan Beck. However, the right-hander cannot be recalled to the majors before May 23 except to replace an injured player. Beck is scheduled to start on May 19 for Scranton Wilkes-Barre against Lehigh Valley.

With no ideal options currently available for the Yankees to address that rotation spot, both Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone have a tough decision ahead of them. However, that decision could be made for them in the coming days.