Yankees Expected to Pursue All-Star Infielder From Rival in Blockbuster Move

The New York Yankees could pull off a stunning trade ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

New York is expected to pursue catching and bullpen help, but the team could also look to upgrade on the infield. The shortstop position is wide open, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. has struggled mightily this season, and the Yankees could look for an upgrade at second base.

And, MLB insider Mitch Bannon of The Athletic and Blue Bird Territory podcast revealed the Yankees are expected to once again call on Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement.

“Always be willing to have your socks blown off; you are doing a disservice if you don’t listen. I can tell you, the New York Yankees will call and ask on Ernie Clement,” Bannon said on Blue Bird Territory. “I’m told they have done it before, and I’m sure they will do it at this deadline. Kind of looks like a young Aaron Boone.

“I think that could be maybe the most crushing move the Jays could possibly do, trading Ernie Clement to the Yankees. I’d assume the front office wouldn’t do that move, but I bet you New York will ask.”

If the Blue Jays do trade Clement, it would be a haul for him, but he does make sense for the Yankees. He can play both shortstop and second base, and is a contact-first hitter who could lead off and set the order for the sluggers.

Clement was the AL’s starting second baseman. He’s under team control through the 2028 MLB season, so the cost to acquire him would likely be high, especially if Toronto trades him to a division rival.

Clement Fits Well for Yankees

New York could use an upgrade at shortstop or second base, depending on what they do with Chisholm.

Even if New York keeps Chisholm, Clement can shift to shortstop and be the everyday shortstop. He’d be a major upgrade over Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero, as he has proven he can play well defensively at shortstop and is a great hitter.

Just a year ago, Clement set the MLB record for most hits in a postseason, and he was a Yankees killer.

This season, Clement is hitting .300 with 8 home runs and 32 RBIs.

New York Will be Aggressive

Although the Yankees’ biggest need is catching and bullpen help, they could also use help on the infield, so New York will be aggressive ahead of the trade deadline.

MLB insiders Tim Britton and Chad Jennings of The Athletic put the Yankees in the top tier of buyers, as the AL is wide open.

“Two types of teams should aggressively buy at the deadline: teams with a legitimate chance to win a championship and teams on the fringes of contention who could use a major boost to get to the postseason,” the article read. “Our top four teams here fit the first category. The Yankees should see a mediocre American League as an opportunity for a second pennant in three years; Aaron Judge’s uncertain injury status applies more pressure to do something at the deadline to chase down the Rays in the AL East.”

The Yankees are 56-44.