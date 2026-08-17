New York Yankees Quietly Announce Injury To 22-Year-Old In Organization

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays finished their series in Canada.

The Yankees won by a score of 4-3.

With the win, they were able to avoid a sweep (and snap a three-game losing skid).

Yankees Quietly Announce Injury To 22-Year-Old

Following their series with the Blue Jays, the Yankees announced an injury update on a player at the Double-A level.

Somerset Patriots wrote: “Prior to tonight’s game, the @Yankees announced that Core Jackson has been placed on Somerset’s 7-day IL.”

Looking At Jackson

Jackson was picked in the 5th round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

He has appeared in five games at the Double-A level.

Before getting hurt, Jackson had been batting .294 with five hits, five RBIs, four runs and four stolen bases.

Somerset Patriots wrote (on August 11): “WELCOME TO DOUBLE-A, CORE JACKSON😤 The @Yankees No. 11 prospect hustles out his SIXTH triple of the season to bring home a run and tie for the Yankees’ minor league lead.”

Jackson is a very intriguing prospect for the Yankees.

He will turn 23 in October.

Somerset Patriots wrote (on August 11): “Core Jackson (@Yankees No. 11 Prospect) has shown he has ALL the tools with @HVRenegades this season 👀 🔹.259/.369/.474 with 12 HR, 47 RBI and 32 SB in 78 GP 🔹First Renegade with a 30-SB season since Spencer Jones 🔹FIFTH Patriot from 2025 draft class to make AA in 2026”

Here’s what people were saying about the injury:

@ChrisCoop_: “It’s laughable how unfortunate the Yankees organizational injury luck is this season…from A ball to MLB. Far too many of the Yankees top 30 guys have gotten injured this season. And even with that considered, I’d still say the farm has been a resounding success for most of this season, especially on the position player front in the lower levels of the system. From UDFAs to lower profile DSL guys to guys who struggled last season and before who are now breaking out, a lot of good still shining through the system despite the injuries.”

@williegandalf: “This is almost too far removed from the normal range of injuries to expect in a season. Starting to ask questions about org conditioning.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees will get the day off on Monday before a series with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in Maryland.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.