New York Yankees Quietly Announce Injury To 24-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees were supposed to continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

That said, the game has been postponed.

They will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “The New York Yankees have announced that tonight’s Yankees-Pirates game (Tuesday, July 21) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be played as the second game (7:05 p.m.) of a split-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, July 22, at Yankee Stadium.”

New York Yankees Quietly Announce Injury

Also on Tuesday, the Yankees announced the news that Kyle Carr has been placed on the injured list.

SWB RailRiders wrote (via X): “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • LHP Kyle Carr placed on the 7-Day Injured List • OF Cole Gabrielson transferred to Somerset • RHP Jake Bird optioned by NY on 7/19 and has reported to SWB • C Edinson Duran resintated from the Development List • RHP Brian Hendry promoted from FCL Yankees”

Carr (who is 24) was picked in the 3rd round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He has appeared in three Triple-A games (and 13 Double games) this season.

@NYY_Prospects wrote: “SWB puts Kyle Carr on the injured list. The former third round pick has been iffy in three starts and 13.2 innings with the RailRiders after starting the year in Somerset. That rotation is pretty shallow right now.”

While Carr has gotten off to a slow start in Triple-A, he is a very notable prospect within the organization.

Somerset Patriots wrote (on July 3): “Since the start of May, Kyle Carr (@Yankees No. 11 Prospect) DOMINATED Double-A competition. 🔹 2.66 ERA, 5-2 record in 9 starts 🔹 64 K – 2nd in Eastern League, 6th in AA 🔹 4 Quality Starts – 2nd in EL, T-5th in AA”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Wednesday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 56-44 record in 100 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 25-22 in 47 games at home).

After the Pirates, the Yankees will visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.