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New York Yankees Quietly Announce Injury To 24-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks to the mound in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees were supposed to continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

That said, the game has been postponed.

They will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “The New York Yankees have announced that tonight’s Yankees-Pirates game (Tuesday, July 21) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be played as the second game (7:05 p.m.) of a split-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, July 22, at Yankee Stadium.”

New York Yankees Quietly Announce Injury

GettyKyle Carr #66 poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Also on Tuesday, the Yankees announced the news that Kyle Carr has been placed on the injured list.

SWB RailRiders wrote (via X): “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • LHP Kyle Carr placed on the 7-Day Injured List • OF Cole Gabrielson transferred to Somerset • RHP Jake Bird optioned by NY on 7/19 and has reported to SWB • C Edinson Duran resintated from the Development List • RHP Brian Hendry promoted from FCL Yankees”

Carr (who is 24) was picked in the 3rd round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He has appeared in three Triple-A games (and 13 Double games) this season.

@NYY_Prospects wrote: “SWB puts Kyle Carr on the injured list. The former third round pick has been iffy in three starts and 13.2 innings with the RailRiders after starting the year in Somerset. That rotation is pretty shallow right now.”

While Carr has gotten off to a slow start in Triple-A, he is a very notable prospect within the organization.

Somerset Patriots wrote (on July 3): “Since the start of May, Kyle Carr (@Yankees No. 11 Prospect) DOMINATED Double-A competition. 🔹 2.66 ERA, 5-2 record in 9 starts 🔹 64 K – 2nd in Eastern League, 6th in AA 🔹 4 Quality Starts – 2nd in EL, T-5th in AA”

Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers with his teammates in the dugout during game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees come into Wednesday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 56-44 record in 100 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 25-22 in 47 games at home).

After the Pirates, the Yankees will visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Announce Injury To 24-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization

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