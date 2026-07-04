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New York Yankees Quietly Announced Intriguing Roster Move During Twins Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Minnesota Twins.

They won by a score of 5-2, which also snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Yankees find the perfect elixir to cure their woes and end their 7-game losing streak: They faced the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees, after their 5-2 victory, are now 128-46 (.736) vs. the Twins since 2002, including the postseason, including a 69-19 record at Yankee Stadium.”

New York Yankees Quietly Announced Intriguing Roster

GettyKyle Carr #66 poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of Friday’s game, news came out that the Kyle Carr was promoted to Triple-A.

SWB RailRiders wrote: “The New York Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • C Edinson Duran placed on the Development List • LHP Kyle Carr promoted from Somerset • RHP Kervin Castro activated off the 7-Day injured List”

Carr (who is 24) is an intriguing prospect for the Yankees.

He has gone 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA in 13 Double-A games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Carr News

GettyKyle Carr #66 poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@jbrophybaseball: “Very encouraging to see Carr promoted to Triple-A. With the way injuries are going, it’s not entirely unreasonable to hope for a late-season call-up to the Majors.”

@gregp_j: “Fairly big news here: Kyle Carr, the 2nd-best LHP in the Yankees’ system, gets the bump to Triple-A.”

@NYY_Prospects: “Carr, a third round pick in 2023, is getting a promotion after being around league average in Somerset following a big struggle at the level in August 2025. He’s 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, .259 BAA, and 83 strikeouts in 66.2 innings.”

Somerset Patriots: “Since the start of May, Kyle Carr ( @Yankees No. 11 Prospect) DOMINATED Double-A competition. 🔹 2.66 ERA, 5-2 record in 9 starts 🔹 64 K – 2nd in Eastern League, 6th in AA 🔹 4 Quality Starts – 2nd in EL, T-5th in AA”

Yankees Right Now

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates his first inning home run against the Minnesota Twins with teammate Ben Rice #22 at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-38 record in 87 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 23-18 in 41 games at home).

Following two more games with the Twins, the Yankees will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in Florida.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Announced Intriguing Roster Move During Twins Series

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