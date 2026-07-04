New York Yankees Quietly Announced Intriguing Roster Move During Twins Series

On Friday, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Minnesota Twins.
They won by a score of 5-2, which also snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Yankees find the perfect elixir to cure their woes and end their 7-game losing streak: They faced the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees, after their 5-2 victory, are now 128-46 (.736) vs. the Twins since 2002, including the postseason, including a 69-19 record at Yankee Stadium.”
New York Yankees Quietly Announced Intriguing Roster
Ahead of Friday’s game, news came out that the Kyle Carr was promoted to Triple-A.
SWB RailRiders wrote: “The New York Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • C Edinson Duran placed on the Development List • LHP Kyle Carr promoted from Somerset • RHP Kervin Castro activated off the 7-Day injured List”
Carr (who is 24) is an intriguing prospect for the Yankees.
He has gone 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA in 13 Double-A games this season.
Social Media Reacts To Carr News
Here’s what people were saying about the news:
@jbrophybaseball: “Very encouraging to see Carr promoted to Triple-A. With the way injuries are going, it’s not entirely unreasonable to hope for a late-season call-up to the Majors.”
@gregp_j: “Fairly big news here: Kyle Carr, the 2nd-best LHP in the Yankees’ system, gets the bump to Triple-A.”
@NYY_Prospects: “Carr, a third round pick in 2023, is getting a promotion after being around league average in Somerset following a big struggle at the level in August 2025. He’s 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, .259 BAA, and 83 strikeouts in 66.2 innings.”
Somerset Patriots: “Since the start of May, Kyle Carr ( @Yankees No. 11 Prospect) DOMINATED Double-A competition. 🔹 2.66 ERA, 5-2 record in 9 starts 🔹 64 K – 2nd in Eastern League, 6th in AA 🔹 4 Quality Starts – 2nd in EL, T-5th in AA”
Yankees Right Now
The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-38 record in 87 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 23-18 in 41 games at home).
Following two more games with the Twins, the Yankees will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in Florida.
New York Yankees Quietly Announced Intriguing Roster Move During Twins Series