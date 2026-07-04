New York Yankees Quietly Announced Intriguing Roster Move During Twins Series

On Friday, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Minnesota Twins.

They won by a score of 5-2, which also snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Yankees find the perfect elixir to cure their woes and end their 7-game losing streak: They faced the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees, after their 5-2 victory, are now 128-46 (.736) vs. the Twins since 2002, including the postseason, including a 69-19 record at Yankee Stadium.”

New York Yankees Quietly Announced Intriguing Roster

Ahead of Friday’s game, news came out that the Kyle Carr was promoted to Triple-A.

SWB RailRiders wrote: “The New York Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • C Edinson Duran placed on the Development List • LHP Kyle Carr promoted from Somerset • RHP Kervin Castro activated off the 7-Day injured List”

Carr (who is 24) is an intriguing prospect for the Yankees.

He has gone 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA in 13 Double-A games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Carr News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@jbrophybaseball: “Very encouraging to see Carr promoted to Triple-A. With the way injuries are going, it’s not entirely unreasonable to hope for a late-season call-up to the Majors.”

@gregp_j: “Fairly big news here: Kyle Carr, the 2nd-best LHP in the Yankees’ system, gets the bump to Triple-A.”

@NYY_Prospects: “Carr, a third round pick in 2023, is getting a promotion after being around league average in Somerset following a big struggle at the level in August 2025. He’s 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, .259 BAA, and 83 strikeouts in 66.2 innings.”

Somerset Patriots: “Since the start of May, Kyle Carr ( @Yankees No. 11 Prospect) DOMINATED Double-A competition. 🔹 2.66 ERA, 5-2 record in 9 starts 🔹 64 K – 2nd in Eastern League, 6th in AA 🔹 4 Quality Starts – 2nd in EL, T-5th in AA”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-38 record in 87 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 23-18 in 41 games at home).

Following two more games with the Twins, the Yankees will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in Florida.