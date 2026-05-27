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New York Yankees Quietly Made One Of The Best Signings In The MLB

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ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 4: Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a single against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field on August 4, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees had one of the best games of their 2026 season.

They crushed the Kansas City Royals by a score of 15-1.

Amed Rosario had an incredible performance, finishing with four hits (including two home runs).

Yankees Quietly Made One Of The Best Signings

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees celebrates a two-run home run with teammates in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rosario is now batting .279 with 24 hits, six home runs, 20 RBI’s and 13 runs in his first 30 games of the season.

Over the offseason, the Yankees re-signed him on a one-year $2.5 million deal.

All things considered, Rosario was an incredible signing for what they are paying him.

Rosario has also had stints with the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds over 10 seasons.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s what people were saying about Rosario:

@yankeesondeck_: “Amed Rosario needs to be playing more regularly at third base for the time being.”

@discussbaseball: “Amed Rosario has been such a fantastic find for Cashman and the Yankees at the dish. 2-for-3 with a HR, 2 RBI, 2 R tonight. OPSing .810…now, if only his glove could be average.”

Just Baseball: “Amed Rosario goes deep to make it a FOUR run 1st inning for the Yanks 🗽 Rosario has 5 HR and an .806 OPS in his first full season with New York!”

Fanatics Sportsbook: “Amed Rosario has 6 Home Runs this season… Four of them are from TWO MULTI-HR GAMES, and he’s already tied his 2025 total 😂”

Sarah Langs: “AMED ROSARIO Fourth career multi-homer game, joining: 4/7/26 8/31/21 5/20/18 The 2021 game was also at Kauffman”

Yankees After Tuesday’s Win

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees reacts after getting the out in the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 33-22 record in 55 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 16-13 in 29 games on the road).

Following one more games with the Royals, the Yankees will get the day off on Thursday.

The Yankees will open up a series with the Athletics on Friday night in California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Made One Of The Best Signings In The MLB

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