New York Yankees Quietly Made One Of The Best Signings In The MLB

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees had one of the best games of their 2026 season.

They crushed the Kansas City Royals by a score of 15-1.

Amed Rosario had an incredible performance, finishing with four hits (including two home runs).

Yankees Quietly Made One Of The Best Signings

Rosario is now batting .279 with 24 hits, six home runs, 20 RBI’s and 13 runs in his first 30 games of the season.

Over the offseason, the Yankees re-signed him on a one-year $2.5 million deal.

All things considered, Rosario was an incredible signing for what they are paying him.

Rosario has also had stints with the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds over 10 seasons.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Rosario:

@yankeesondeck_: “Amed Rosario needs to be playing more regularly at third base for the time being.”

@discussbaseball: “Amed Rosario has been such a fantastic find for Cashman and the Yankees at the dish. 2-for-3 with a HR, 2 RBI, 2 R tonight. OPSing .810…now, if only his glove could be average.”

Just Baseball: “Amed Rosario goes deep to make it a FOUR run 1st inning for the Yanks 🗽 Rosario has 5 HR and an .806 OPS in his first full season with New York!”

Fanatics Sportsbook: “Amed Rosario has 6 Home Runs this season… Four of them are from TWO MULTI-HR GAMES, and he’s already tied his 2025 total 😂”

Sarah Langs: “AMED ROSARIO Fourth career multi-homer game, joining: 4/7/26 8/31/21 5/20/18 The 2021 game was also at Kauffman”

Yankees After Tuesday’s Win

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 33-22 record in 55 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 16-13 in 29 games on the road).

Following one more games with the Royals, the Yankees will get the day off on Thursday.

The Yankees will open up a series with the Athletics on Friday night in California.