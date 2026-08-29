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New York Yankees Quietly Make Anthony Volpe Decision In Triple-A

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 1-0.

New York Yankees Quietly Make Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in New York City.

Also on Friday, the SWB RailRiders (their Triple-A affiliate) had a game with the Worcester Red Sox.

Anthony Volpe led off (and started at shortstop).

He has mostly been at second base since getting sent to Triple-A earlier this month.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Volpe finished with one hit and one RBI in four at-bats.

The RailRiders won by a score of 2-0.

Social Media On Volpe’s Performance

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe:

@YankeeBeagle2: “I haven’t checked on him outside of highlights I see on here but if he can hit with this approach he could split time with Jazz at second and face lefties once rosters expand.”

@Yankeesfan__27: “Dude really wants his spot back”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@Captain2Corner: “Don’t let him get hot”

@HalToHell: “Volpe has been pretty solid at Triple-A, especially vs LHP. Good quality and quantity of contact and good swing decisions in a small sample Wouldn’t hate him being the 2B vs LHP in October”

@lakeeffectkvd: “bring this with you when you come back up here, AV.”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs the bases during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

@AndrewJano24: “I honestly think this is really good for Volpe. Builds his confidence back up, and he can ease into learning second base, which will be much more fitted to his skillset. I’m sure he’ll make a good 2B for us next year”

@forrestjordan11: “Volpe should be on the big league team playing against left handed pitching”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Make Anthony Volpe Decision In Triple-A

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