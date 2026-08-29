New York Yankees Quietly Make Anthony Volpe Decision In Triple-A

On Friday, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 1-0.

New York Yankees Quietly Make Anthony Volpe Decision

Also on Friday, the SWB RailRiders (their Triple-A affiliate) had a game with the Worcester Red Sox.

Anthony Volpe led off (and started at shortstop).

He has mostly been at second base since getting sent to Triple-A earlier this month.

Volpe finished with one hit and one RBI in four at-bats.

The RailRiders won by a score of 2-0.

Social Media On Volpe’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe:

@YankeeBeagle2: “I haven’t checked on him outside of highlights I see on here but if he can hit with this approach he could split time with Jazz at second and face lefties once rosters expand.”

@Yankeesfan__27: “Dude really wants his spot back”

@Captain2Corner: “Don’t let him get hot”

@HalToHell: “Volpe has been pretty solid at Triple-A, especially vs LHP. Good quality and quantity of contact and good swing decisions in a small sample Wouldn’t hate him being the 2B vs LHP in October”

@lakeeffectkvd: “bring this with you when you come back up here, AV.”

@AndrewJano24: “I honestly think this is really good for Volpe. Builds his confidence back up, and he can ease into learning second base, which will be much more fitted to his skillset. I’m sure he’ll make a good 2B for us next year”

@forrestjordan11: “Volpe should be on the big league team playing against left handed pitching”