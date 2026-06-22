New York Yankees Quietly Make Roster Move With Power-Hitting Outfielder

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Yankees lost by a score of 4-1 (and dropped two games out of three in the series).

Yankees Quietly Make Roster Move With Power-Hitter

During their series with the Reds, the Yankees made a roster move within their organization.

The team called up Garrett Martin from Double-A to Triple-A.

Somerset Patriots wrote (on June 20): “Congratulations to Garrett Martin on being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre!🙌🏻 Martin leads all Yankees minor leaguers with 21 home runs and 54 RBIs.”

Martin was picked in the 22nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is in his fourth season in the Yankees organization.

The 25-year-old had been batting .270 with 70 hits, 21 home runs, 54 RBIs, 47 runs and 17 stolen bases in 63 Double-A games this year.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people had been saying about the news:

@cai_rogers7: “Very well deserved call-up for Garrett Martin Martin has absolutely been raking and the power surge is real”

Somerset Patriots: “Garrett Martin EARNED his Triple-A promotion😤 🔹21 HR: 1st among NYY minor leaguers, T-4th in @MiLB 🔹Quickest batter in franchise history to 21 HR (67 games) 🔹4th Patriot to surpass 20 HR in a single season 🔹4th-most HR in franchise history (35) 🔹7 first inning HR lead MiLB”

Ryan Garcia: “Garrett Martin deserves this promotion to Triple-A. 16 starts in centerfield is fascinating to me, insane raw power with equally abnormal whiff rates. Curious to see how he does with Scranton!”

Greg Johnson: “Somerset has been graduating breakout bats to Scranton this season: George Lombard Jr., Marco Luciano, Tyler Hardman, and now Garrett Martin.”

Martin then hit a home run on Sunday.

SWB RailRiders wrote: “Garrett Martin brings his power from the @SOMPatriots to SWB with his first Triple-A home run! 💣”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the first-place team in the American League East with a 46-30 record in 76 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 22-15 in 37 games at home).

On Monday, the Yankees will visit the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.