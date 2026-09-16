6-Year MLB Player Quietly Playing For New York Yankees Triple-A Team

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees are playing the finale of their three-game series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Yankees have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

6-Year MLB Player Playing For Yankees Triple-A Team

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a recent MLB player is currently on the SWB RailRiders (the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate).

Jarred Kelenic had signed with the franchise last month, but has been unable to get called up to the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on August 28): “New York Yankees signed free agent RF Jarred Kelenic to a minor league contract.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Kelenic is starting in center field (and leading off) for the RailRiders.

Since joining the RailRiders, Kelenic is batting .212 with one home run, eight RBIs, six runs and three stolen bases in 15 games.

Looking At Kelenic’s MLB Career

Kelenic was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the New York Mets.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

Following Seattle, Kelenic played two seasons for the Atlanta Braves.

Kelenic most recently spent time in the MLB with the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers earlier this year.

Over 443 career games, the 27-year-old is batting .211 with 299 hits, 50 home runs, 162 RBIs, 166 runs and 31 stolen bases.

Looking At New York Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-63 record in 151 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 46-31 in 77 games on the road).

Following their series in Minnesota, the Yankees will remain on the road to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.